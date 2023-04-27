Devyser winner of Swecare Export Awards 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser has been awarded the Swecare Export Award 2023. The prize is awarded to companies that "with creativity, commitment and scope put Swedish innovation in health and healthcare on the world map". Devyser receives the award for revolutionary solutions, extensive export investment and focus on correct diagnosis for each patient in the shortest possible time.Ulf Klangby, deputy CEO and one of the company's founders, received the award from the Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health Jacob Forssmed at a ceremony in Stockholm earlier today.

Swecare is a foundation that has the Swedish Ministry of Social Affair´s mission to create platforms for companies and organizations within the Swedish life science sector with the aim of contributing to increased exports of Swedish products, services, and knowledge. Swecare was established in 1978 by the Swedish government, the then Export Council, and representatives of the health care industry.

The "Swecare Export Award" has been awarded annually for more than 10 years. Out of five nominated companies, Devyser was named this year's winner of the prestigious award. The jury consists of representatives from the life science industry and the Swedish government.

The jury´s motivation to the Swecare Export Award 2023:

"The winner is a pioneer in advanced genetic testing, DNA diagnostics. The company is at the forefront of research in one of the areas that has the potential to revolutionize healthcare by enabling to identify and predict diseases early. Through the goal that every patient should receive a correct diagnosis in the shortest possible time, they contribute to a development with a focus on the patient and care provider with regard to sustainability and resources. From the beginning a research company that from the head office in Hägersten developed 29 different products that are now available in 50 countries. With intensive export investments in recent years, they have made a fantastic growth journey with great sales successes, where 92 percent of total sales are made up of export income.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized with this fine award", comments Fredrik Alpsten, CEO of Devyser. "We have had strong international growth in recent years, especially in Europe and Asia. Our investment in expanding direct sales in key markets has been highly successful. Now our focus is on the North American market. In June, we will inaugurate our new laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia, and earlier this week we presented a collaboration agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, an American company and world leader in the diagnostics industry. Through this partnership Thermo Fisher Scientific will market and sell, under combined brands, Devyser's unique post-transplant follow-up NGS products in the US, Canada, and Europe, which means more patients can access better transplant care."

For more information contact:

Fredrik Alpsten, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +46 (0)70 667 31 06

