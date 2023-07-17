Devyser's NGS products for monitoring of kidney and stem cell transplanted patients receive IVDR approvals

News provided by

Devyser Diagnostics AB

17 Jul, 2023, 09:07 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser's novel test for detecting donor-derived cell-free DNA in blood samples from kidney-transplant patients and its product for screening and follow-up of stem cell transplanted patients fulfill IVDR requirements in Europe. These tests are the first post-transplant monitoring NGS products to be approved under the new, more comprehensive regulation that came into force in May 2022 and confirm Devyser's two NGS products meet the established safety, efficacy, and quality requirements.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Devyser's commercialization partner for these products, can now market and sell the regulatory-approved products in all European markets, in accordance with their launch plans.

The IVDR approved products are One Lambda Devyser Chimerism, for early detection of mixed chimerism in stem cell transplanted patients, and One Lambda Devyser Accept cfDNA, a novel test for the detection of donor-derived cell-free DNA in blood samples from kidney transplant patients.  

"Over the last two and half years, we have been working extensively in developing our products for post-transplant monitoring of stem cell transplanted and kidney transplanted patients. We have seen much interest in the products, and many have been waiting for the regulatory approvals. With the European IVDR approvals in place, we are excited to partner with Thermo Fisher, the leading innovator in transplant diagnostics, in order to market and sell these products in Europe," says Fredrik Alpsten, CEO at Devyser. 

From May 26, 2022, all new medical devices to be sold in Europe must comply with the new IVD Regulation (IVDR) to ensure the highest level of public health protection.

The transplantation market is growing rapidly due to a larger aging population and higher incidence of chronic diseases. However, there is a shortage of organs globally, and many patients are currently on waiting lists for new organs. Kidney transplantation is the most common organ transplantation. End-stage renal disease (ESRD) affects 2 million people globally, and the most common causes of kidney disease are type 1 diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney inflammation. In 2021 approximately 92,000 kidney transplantations were performed globally. Compared to dialysis, kidney transplantation provides higher patient survival and superior quality of life. From a health economic perspective, it is also more favourable.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons below, on July 17, 2023 at 14:30 CET. 

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Alpsten, CEO
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +46 70 667 31 06

Sabina Berlin, CFO
Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +46 73 598 07 76

About Devyser  

Devyser develops, manufactures and sells diagnostic solutions and analysis services to clinical laboratories in more than 50 countries. Our products are used for complex genetic testing in the hereditary disease, oncology and transplant fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient follow-up. Devyser's products, and unique, patented solution requiring only one test tube, simplify genetic testing processes, improve sample throughput, minimize hands-on time and deliver rapid results. Our goal is for every patient to receive a correct diagnosis in the shortest possible time.

Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company has eight in-house sales offices in Europe and the US, and a CLIA laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia. In August 2022, Devyser's quality management system and Devyser Compact were certified according to the IVDR. 

Devyser's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

For more information, visit www.devyser.com

SOURCE Devyser Diagnostics AB

Also from this source

Devyser's NGS products for monitoring of kidney and stem cell transplanted patients receive IVDR approvals

Devyser has inaugurated its CLIA-certified laboratory and performed the first patient fetal RhD test

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.