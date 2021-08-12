DEW Nation®, Revvv Your Engines - MTN DEW® Spark Is Back At Speedway Stores With Supercharged Prizes

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, MTN DEW® is once again bringing the high-speed thrill of MTN DEW Spark to the Speedway community after selling out within weeks of its debut on shelves last year. The bold, pink beverage with a blast of raspberry lemonade flavor launched at Speedway as part of the 2020 Year of DEW campaign, giving fans a chance to score exclusive product releases, epic promotions and massive MTN DEW surprises. This year's promotion promises to make an even bigger splash.

MTN DEW® Spark Is Back At Speedway Stores

This time around the track, the brand is going full throttle with a tiered rewards program that gives DEW Nation even more chances to buy, scan and win one-of-a-kind prizes. That means tickets to some of America's biggest racing events leveled up to the ultimate fan experience, cool branded merchandise and Speedway gift cards.

"Last year's launch of MTN DEW Spark at Speedway saw an incredible response from our fans, who are always looking for fun, new flavors to exhilarate their taste buds," said Nancy Rooney, CMO of North Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "That's why we're bringing it back in an even bolder way in 2021, at more Speedway locations and with epic prizing that puts DEW Nation in the driver's seat."

Kicking off in mid-August, fans who fuel up with MTN DEW Spark at select Speedway locations will have an opportunity to compete in an all-out race for ultimate rewards. Every purchase of MTN DEW Spark products gives fans a chance to advance on the virtual racetrack, and with each lap around the track, fans gain an entry into three different prize checkpoints throughout the 11-week program until they cross the finish line. To cash in on prizes, consumers must scan the bottle at YearOfDEW.com/Spark starting Aug. 16. DEW Nation will be able to track their progress via an online racetrack as they move around the track with each scan of the bottle. For official rules starting Aug. 16, visit: https://www.yearofdew.com/rules.

To find MTN DEW Spark at the nearest participating Speedway location, visit www.mountaindew.com/store-locator/ . Join the conversation by following @MountainDew , @Speedway and #YearOfDew on Twitter.

