Dew Tour Adds Women's Skateboard Street And Park Competitions To Its Summer Event

Dew Tour's groundbreaking summer event is a FREE four-day celebration of skateboarding competition, culture and creators featuring newly designed Street and Park courses with individual and Team Challenge competitions, an interactive partner village and festival, art and film features, local food and drink vendors and a huge public skate park. The event will take place June 28 - July 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center and Rainbow Park Lagoon and is open to the public for all ages. Dew Tour will be televised nationally on NBC and live-streamed on Facebook Live, Periscope and other platforms.

"Since The Enthusiast Network began producing Dew Tour in 2016, our goal has been to add women's skateboarding competitions," said Adam Cozens, VP and General Manager of Dew Tour. "We are extremely happy to showcase the world's best female skaters this year at Dew Tour with the help of global streaming platforms and NBC TV broadcast."

Dew Tour has partnered with Women's Skateboarding Alliance (WSA) which will serve as the event's sport organizer. WSA is a global management and consulting agency dedicated to authentically representing the voice of women's skateboarding. With its expertise, Dew Tour will feature eight of the world's best female skateboarders in Street and Park competitions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Women's Street and Park competitions will run in finals format. For Park, each skater will take four runs, with a 45-second maximum run time. For Street, each skater will take three runs, with a 60-second maximum run time. In both competitions, the best one run counts.

"With participation and progression in women's skateboarding at an all-time high, the timing couldn't be better for integrating women into this year's Dew Tour program," said Mimi Knoop, WSA Founder and President. "WSA is thrilled to partner with such an iconic event property, and we look forward to working together to foster the development of these emerging athletes."

"I'm really looking forward to Dew Tour adding women," said women's park skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos (USA). "It will be great to have it in Long Beach as well; it will be local for most of the skaters and rad for the community."

Dew Tour has synchronized dates in Summer 2018 with Agenda, action sports' most diverse and creative fashion trade show and festival to create "the ultimate action sports weekend" in Long Beach, Calif. Details on the schedule and tickets for Agenda's consumer day on Saturday, June 30 can be found at AgendaFest.co.

Full details on Dew Tour competition and event schedule can be found at DewTour.com or via the Dew Tour app.

Dew Tour Media Contact:

Melissa Gullotti, melissa@mgprgroup.com, 802-236-9349

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dew-tour-adds-womens-skateboard-street-and-park-competitions-to-its-summer-event-300639546.html

SOURCE Dew Tour

Related Links

http://DewTour.com

