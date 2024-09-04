DEWALT® Announces TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ Storage Lineup, the Industry's First 30 in. Modular Workstation System Designed for Optimal Productivity

A tough-terrain dolly, versatile drawer options, and a functional worktop create an all-in-one workstation that delivers jobsite tool accessibility and productivity

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced new TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™, the industry's first 30 in. modular storage system with a functional workstation that is easily transported and built to withstand tough jobsite conditions.

New DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™, the industry's first 30 in. modular storage system with a functional workstation, will be available in October.

The newly released TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 DXL™ lineup includes four 30 in. products: a Worktop, Deep Drawer Unit, 2-Drawer Unit and Dolly. All pieces can be easily customized, are compatible with existing TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 products, and fit under most truck covers allowing users to comfortably work from their truck beds. TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 modules can be connected and stacked from the top or bottom of TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ Drawers using patented auto-connect front latches.

"The TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ Modular Storage System was designed to address user pain points and provide pros a solution that can be customized to their needs on the job," said Dave Veprek, Vice President of Product Management, DEWALT. "Benefits include a waist-high workstation, truck-ready modules, and features to secure tools, all contributing to optimal productivity and enhanced workflow – it's a game-changing system."

Additional features of TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ include:

TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ 30 in. Worktop (DWST08550): Provides a flat, durable, multi-purpose worksurface with five integrated slots for hanging tools and two cup holders for built-in convenience. Width can also be added to the reinforced work surface using integrated screw holes to mount 2x4 beams or plywood to create an onsite task worktop.





(DWST08550): Provides a flat, durable, multi-purpose worksurface with five integrated slots for hanging tools and two cup holders for built-in convenience. Width can also be added to the reinforced work surface using integrated screw holes to mount 2x4 beams or plywood to create an onsite task worktop. TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ 30 in. Deep Drawer Unit (DWST08510): Provides large-scale storage volume of 11.62 gals / 44 liters and optimal organization with removable dividers and side metal racks for hanging power tools and accessories. The drawer opens smoothly with ball-bearing slides and securely locks with an automatic quick-latching mechanism. The drawer features a total load capacity of 55 lbs. / 25 kgs while an integrated metal bar secures tools inside using a padlock-eye.





(DWST08510): Provides large-scale storage volume of 11.62 gals / 44 liters and optimal organization with removable dividers and side metal racks for hanging power tools and accessories. The drawer opens smoothly with ball-bearing slides and securely locks with an automatic quick-latching mechanism. The drawer features a total load capacity of 55 lbs. / 25 kgs while an integrated metal bar secures tools inside using a padlock-eye. TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ 30 in. 2-Drawer Unit (DWST08520): Features the same design and functionality as its deep drawer counterpart, including large scale storage with a total load capacity of 55 lbs. / 25 kgs (27.5 lbs. / 12.5 kgs per drawer) and a volume of 9.04 gals / 34.3 liters. Also features the integrated metal bar to secure tools.





(DWST08520): Features the same design and functionality as its deep drawer counterpart, including large scale storage with a total load capacity of 55 lbs. / 25 kgs (27.5 lbs. / 12.5 kgs per drawer) and a volume of 9.04 gals / 34.3 liters. Also features the integrated metal bar to secure tools. TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ 30 in. Dolly (DWST08530): Features impact-resistant body structure and large, 6 in. heavy-duty caster wheels designed to maneuver freely over rough terrain and withstand harsh environments. The dolly can carry loads up to 440 lbs. / 200 kg.

Each piece is available independently or bundled in the TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ 5-in-1 Tower (DWST60510) or TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ 4-in-1 Tower (DWST60520). The 4-in-1 Tower includes one of each product, while the 5-in-1 Tower contains two 30 in. Deep Drawer units.

In addition, DEWALT has released several storage kits designed for use with TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ modules and the Metal Workshop Storage System including a Power Tool Storage Kit (DWST086501), Workshop Storage Kit (DWST086502), and Jobsite Storage Kit (DWST086503).

TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ will be available in October where DEWALT products are sold.

To build your own configuration and learn more about TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™ products, please visit: dewalt.com/systems/toughsystem.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and outdoor solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and is pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE DEWALT