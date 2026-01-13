DEWALT® Breaks New Ground with Unstoppable DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ and 20V MAX* Product Debuts at World of Concrete®

Experience the power of the highly anticipated DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ 12 in. Cut-Off Saw, the most powerful cut-off saw in the industry

DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ line also adds 1-1/8 in. Hex Demolition Hammer delivering up to 45 joules of impact energy ¹ for the world's most demanding applications

DEWALT's best performing 20V MAX* XR® lineup expands with new Brushless 21° Plastic Collated Duplex Nailer, Collated Duplex 8D and 16D Nails, and Brushless Concrete Chemical Sprayer

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and relentless innovator for jobsite professionals, will debut new comprehensive concrete solutions at the 2026 World of Concrete® Trade Show in Las Vegas from January 20-22. Among this year's highlights, two new cutting-edge innovations will join the acclaimed DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ line, including the standout POWERSHIFT™ 12 in. Cut-Off Saw (DCPS612AG2) and the 1-1/8 in. Hex Demolition Hammer (DCPS966AG2), both delivering unmatched performance.

"DEWALT understands the complex demands of concrete professionals and their challenging jobsites, enabling us to set the industry benchmark and deliver 'Built for the Unbreakable™' quality to customers who expect superior performance," said James Oh, President and General Manager, DEWALT. "Our award-winning innovation continues to raise the bar; like the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system, which is changing the landscape of concrete jobsite operations. Year after year, DEWALT continues to redefine the threshold of productivity."

Experience DEWALT Total Concrete Solutions

DEWALT provides concrete professionals with end-to-end solutions through a full suite of tools, accessories, anchors, and advanced technology that optimize concrete workflows. Find DEWALT in the Silver Lot at Booth #O31324 to experience this year's showstoppers including the:

DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ 12 in. Cut-Off Saw (DCPS612AG2): As the most powerful cordless cut-off saw in the industry across power source – battery or gas – and blade size (12 or 14 in.), the saw tackles cuts up to 4-3/4 in. deep through concrete, rebar, ductile iron and more. Utilizing a gear-driven design and the advanced POWERSHIFT™ battery, users can slice up to eight linear feet of concrete 4-3/4 in. deep or make up to 156 cuts in #5 rebar on a single charge without the noise or fumes of gas. Integrated base wheels enable quick adjustments and optimal cutting angles, delivering consistent, high-quality results and fast cutting speeds. For user safety, the saw features an electric brake that stops the blade in as little as three seconds after the trigger is released. Available fall 2026 kitted with two POWERSHIFT™ batteries and a charger.

DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ 1-1/8 in. Hex Demolition Hammer (DCPS966AG2): When colossal power is needed for the most challenging tasks, the DCPS966 gets the job done. Engineered with an all-metal housing and barrel, the demo hammer delivers up to 45 joules of impact energy¹ for demanding applications. As part of DEWALT's PERFORM & PROTECT™ line of tools, the demolition hammer features SHOCKS Active Vibration Control® technology which helps reduce vibration for less user fatigue and greater productivity. For added efficiency and convenience, the demo hammer is equipped with WIRELESS TOOL CONTROL, allowing users to sync with and remotely activate the DEWALT FLEXVOLT® DCV585 60V MAX* Cordless Dust Extractor or the 10 Gallon DWV015 Dust Extractor (each sold separately). Available spring 2026 as a bare tool (batteries and charger sold separately) or kitted with two POWERSHIFT™ batteries and a charger.

DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® Brushless 21° Plastic Collated Duplex Nailer (DCN910B): Designed for concrete forming, temporary bracing and scaffolding jobs, the nailer achieves up to 3X productivity² as the industry's lightest battery-powered duplex nailer (tool only). Compatible with DEWALT Collated Duplex DN275 8D and DN350 16D Nails (sold separately). Available now as a bare tool (battery and charger sold separately).

DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Concrete Chemical Sprayer (DCCS1100B): With up to 150 PSI of spray pressure and a 10-speed adjustable flow rate of up to 0.8 gallons per minute,³ the sprayer is designed to handle the rigors of concrete spraying applications. Includes high-visibility backpack straps for mobility and six changeable nozzles for versatility. Available early 2026 as a bare tool (battery and charger sold separately) or kitted with a battery and charger.

In addition to interactive demos with DEWALT's latest products and technology, attendees will have the opportunity to take home prizes and giveaways, join DEWALT for happy hour, meet brand ambassadors and much more.

To get in on the action from World of Concrete or learn more about DEWALT's total concrete solutions, visit dewalt.com/world-of-concrete-2026 or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

World of Concrete® is a registered trademark of Hanley Wood Exhibitions, Inc., which has not endorsed or approved these products.

DEWALT's PERFORM & PROTECT™ Line of Tools is designed to provide a high level of one or more of the following: dust containment, control, or low vibration, without sacrificing performance.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

¹ According to EPTA-Procedure 05-2009.

²Using DN350 fasteners and DCBP520 battery (sold separately) in 2x4 pine and form plywood vs. manual nailing by hand.

³ Using DCBP520G battery (sold separately): up to 150 PSI of spray pressure - flow control setting 10, with adjustable nozzle spraying water; up to 0.8 Gallons per minute - per charge, flow control setting 10, with 33-degree nozzle spraying water.

