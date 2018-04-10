DEWALT® Celebrates Centennial of Factory Service Centers

Realizing that quality after-sales support was the key to ensuring service excellence, company founders set a goal of 100% satisfaction. Currently, there are more than 60 Factory Service Centers across the United States with a service staff of more than 500, managing more than one million transactions per year. Offering the largest numbers of service centers in the industry, factory trained technicians are committed to repairing tools in less than five days.

Eric Pomeroy, Director for DEWALT Factory Service said, "Our founders believed that a product is only as good as the people that stand behind it. This core competency remains true today. We have a team of dedicated professionals focused on providing service excellence. Our 100-year anniversary continues to reinforce our longstanding commitment to delivering the highest quality product and product service in the industry. We do more than fix product. We are the people building relationships by solving problems, answering questions, and improving customer satisfaction on the front line."

DEWALT Factory Service Centers offer a Guaranteed Repair Cost (GRC) program for the repair and maintenance of tools. Additionally, a Trade-Up program allows customers to trade in non-functioning or competitor tools to receive a discount toward the purchase of a new DEWALT power tool. Customers can visit ServiceNet.DEWALT.com for support or to order parts and DEWALT.com to find a service center near them.

