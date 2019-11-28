DeWalt Drills & Saws Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: DeWalt Power Tools & Combo Kit Deals Listed by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best DeWalt Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at The Consumer Post.

Best DeWalt deals:

● Save up to $697 on DeWalt tools, drills, saws, combo kits & air compressors at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated DeWalt power tools, drills, tool boxes and more

● Save up to 70% on top rated DeWalt power tools & kits at Walmart.com - check deals on saws, drills and combo kits

● Save on a wide range of DeWalt drills at Walmart - check deals on cordless, brushless & compact drills

● Save up to 36% on highly rated DeWalt drills at Amazon

● Save up to 33% on a wide range of DeWalt saws at Amazon

● Save $137 on the DEWALT Sliding Compound Miter Saw at Amazon

● Save $72 on the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver Kit at Amazon

● Save up to 32% on DeWalt combo kits at Amazon - check deals on combo kits featuring extensive collections of power tools such as drills, saws, grinders, oscillating tools, impact drivers and more

● Save up to $305 on Bosch, Makita, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Craftsman & DeWalt power tools at Amazon - find deals on cordless drills, hammer drills and tool sets

DeWalt is the go-to brand for many carpenters, woodworkers, manufacturers, and the like. This American brand offers a wide array of high-quality hand and power tools that are fit for all woodworking, construction, or manufacturing needs. The design and optimize professional solutions to provide innovative solutions for the toughest jobsite conditions. From drills and saws to combo kits, DeWalt has it all covered.

Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? The Friday after Thanksgiving sees significant volumes of shoppers heading to retail stores to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving sales. This day was dubbed 'Black Friday' by traffic policemen due to the chaotic traffic conditions it caused. Happening around late November, Black Friday is now known as a big holiday sales event where shoppers can find millions of items at discounted prices.

