DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings

The 20V/60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® 12.0Ah Battery (DCB612) is optimized for use in new and existing DEWALT tools designed for high-power applications. These tools include the new 2,100 Max Watts Out (MWO) 9 in. 60V MAX* Cut-Off Saw (DCS690) as well as the existing 2,400 MWO 60V MAX* 7-1/4 in. Worm Drive Style Saw (DCS577), the 1,700 MWO 60V MAX* 4.5 in. to 6 in. Grinder (DCG414), and the 2,100 MWO 120V MAX* 12 in. Double Bevel Compound Sliding Miter Saw (DHS790). DEWALT FLEXVOLT® batteries are also backwards compatible with most DEWALT 20V MAX* tools.

The 4-Port Fast Charger (DCB104) not only charges the new 20V/60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® 12.0Ah Battery (DCB612), but it also offers multi-platform versatility for use with 12V MAX* and 20V MAX* DEWALT batteries. The Fast Charger is compatible with the ToughSystem® storage system allowing for convenient transport and storage. Including through-hole wall mounts, a cord wrap, and transport handles, the Fast Charger can be conveniently carried from truck to tool crib. In addition, the 4-Port Fast Charger is Tool Connect™ Tag Ready™, providing a flat surface where the Tag (sold separately) can be attached. Tool Connect™ is a 3-part inventory management solution that encompasses the Tool Connect™ Inventory Manager web portal, the Tool Connect™ mobile app, and connected products.

From 1.5Ah to 3.0Ah compact batteries, 4.0Ah to 6.0Ah XR® batteries, and 6.0Ah to 12.0Ah FLEXVOLT® batteries, DEWALT offers the right combination of ergonomics and runtime for just about any application, while innovative charging solutions keep batteries ready for use. Coming in summer 2018, the 20V/60V MAX* FLEXVOLT® 12.0Ah Battery (DCB612) will be available where DEWALT products are sold for $249 MSRP and will come standard with a three-year limited warranty, three-year free service contract and 90-day money-back guarantee. The 4-Port Fast Charger (DCB104) will be available where DEWALT products are sold for $199 MSRP and will come standard with a three-year limited warranty, one-year free service contract and 90-day money-back guarantee.

With respect to 12V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 12 volts. Nominal voltage is 10.6.

With respect to 20V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

With respect to 60V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

With respect to 120V MAX* - Based on using 2 DEWALT 60V MAX* li-ion batteries, combined having a maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) of 120 volts and a nominal voltage of 108.

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Contact: Sarah Windham

410-716-3699

Sarah.windham@sbdinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dewalt-expands-battery-and-charger-offerings-300635061.html

SOURCE DEWALT