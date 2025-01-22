DEWALT® Lights Up Vegas Skyline with Innovative Drone-Powered Sphere Activation; Celebrates Concrete Construction Crews with New "Built for the Unbreakable" Campaign

DEWALT once again transforms the Las Vegas skyline with an electrifying activation on the exterior of Sphere

Unveils new "Built for the Unbreakable" campaign celebrating the strength of the men and women who work in the construction trades

Spotlights award-winning DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System, a groundbreaking equipment system that optimizes the workflow of concrete jobsites

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest and only annual international event dedicated to the heavy hitters of concrete and masonry, World of Concrete, kicks off, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, once again lit up the Las Vegas skyline with an activation on the exterior of Sphere. Known as the Exosphere, the 580,000 sq. ft. completely programmable LED exterior of the next-generation entertainment venue has wowed audiences worldwide since the venue opened in 2023.

This year's captivating display features the award-winning DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system and celebrates the 12 million unsung heroes who work on construction sites in America today with an innovative, drone-powered display that shows the full impact of construction workers on a jobsite.

The DEWALT activation on Sphere's Exosphere, featuring drones and viewable from vantage points throughout the city, launches a new concrete campaign for the brand: Built for the Unbreakable.

"Since its unveiling at the 2024 World of Concrete Trade Show, the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System has become one of the most anticipated and recognized innovations in the industry," said Bill Beck, Tools & Outdoor GM, Chief Growth Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "Through creative consumer engagement initiatives like our Sphere campaign, we're showcasing our commitment to driving the future of construction forward with tools and technologies designed to empower leaders on every jobsite."

Millions of viewers throughout Las Vegas and on social media were captivated the multimedia display, complete with drone-activated visualizations of towering cranes and construction workers blasting away at thousands of tons of concrete.

DEWALT, which remains one of the only tool manufacturers to leverage the Exosphere, will run its "Built for the Unbreakable" campaign for seven nights beginning on January 20 through January 26. DEWALT will utilize drones to fly over the city during evening hours on the activation's second night, allowing the brand to present a multi-dimensional view of a job site in action.

Last year's activation focused on the brand's launch of DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ and set new records for the brand's stakeholder engagement with in-person views and interactions on DEWALT's social channels.

"Last year's DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ display was one of the most successful and impactful brand activations we've had, blending technology, innovation and storytelling in a way that captivated millions," said Pat Petschel, Global Vice President, Creative and Digital Marketing at DEWALT. "As we light up the Las Vegas skyline again, we honor the concrete construction workers who are the unsung heroes of our cities and infrastructure. Their unbreakable spirit and dedication inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

Named one of TIME's Best Inventions and Popular Science's greatest innovations of 2024, the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ system sets a new standard for electrification on the concrete jobsite, helping construction companies to achieve compliance with government mandates regarding gas equipment. DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ cordless equipment system can produce up to 60% less CO2e emissions during use vs. gas-powered equipment.*

Now available in North America, the DEWALT Powershift line includes a vibrator, backpack vibrator, concrete power screed, rammer, plate compactor, core drill and stand, 554WH battery and 550W charger.

To learn more about DEWALT POWERSHIFT™, please visit: https://www.dewalt.com/systems/powershift .

*vs. leading competitors, average of individual DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ equipment weighted by lifetime emissions during use; US average grid output emission rates and grid loss based on the US EPA's eGRID2022 database, published Jan. 30, 2024 (epa.gov/egrid); fuel emissions factors based on the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Carbon Dioxide Emissions Coefficients for finished motor gasoline, published Sep. 7, 2023 (eia.gov).

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, has been driving the future of construction forward with tools and technologies made to power leaders on every jobsite. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is committed to providing tradespeople with tools and equipment that are designed, built and tested to deliver new levels of safety and productivity. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

