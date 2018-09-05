DEWALT® Partners with Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8263954-dewalt-statue-of-liberty-museum-liberty-island/

Through its partnership, DEWALT has provided funding and donated thousands of premium power tools, hand tools, and accessories, including a variety of contributions from the FLEXVOLT® System, to assist with on-site construction services. DEWALT has also provided infrastructure services through the DEWALT Jobsite WiFi System, enabling connectivity throughout the remote location for both construction crews and visitors alike.

Allison Nicolaidis, Chief Marketing Officer for DEWALT said, "As part of our pursuit to equip extreme jobsites around the world with DEWALT's premium cordless tools, we are thrilled to support The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation's significant and deserving efforts in constructing the Statue of Liberty Museum. It is a privilege to take part in honoring Lady Liberty's continued legacy as a symbol of freedom and opportunity."

Stephen A. Briganti, President and CEO of The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, said, "The numerous contributions from DEWALT have been a great value to the Statue of Liberty Museum project. They've been a wonderfully collaborative partner and our entire team looks forward to celebrating next year's opening with DEWALT."

The museum's construction is being led by Phelps Construction Group. Doug Phelps, Phelps Construction Group President, said, "We were awarded this project around four years ago and have been doing all of the pre-construction. To be out here actually building the museum that's going to represent the Statue of Liberty and our country is a great honor for all the men working out here. The tradesmen on-site didn't realize at first that the tools donated were going to be given to them and that they were going to be able to use them on the job. It was a real morale booster for us."

This sponsorship also marks the beginning of the DEWALT Honors campaign. Through 2019, the professional power tool, hand tool, storage solution, and accessory brand will highlight builders globally who exemplify a lifetime of work in the building and construction trades on sites of historical and cultural significance, like Liberty Island. The first of these includes Liberty Island as well as Le Château de la Mothe-Chandeniers, a 13th century chateau in Europe that has been abandoned since 1932. Purchased by 9,000 owners from 120 countries with a vision to restore the castle to its previous glory, more than 60 professionals will work to restore the castle across key trades including masonry, plumbing, electrical, framework, and carpentry. DEWALT will be a key partner supporting trade professionals on these sites, showcasing the ability to tackle tough, largescale renovation challenges around the globe.

For more information on The Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. and ways to donate to the Statue of Liberty Museum, visit https://www.libertyellisfoundation.org/.

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About The Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation, Inc.

The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 1982 to raise funds for and oversee the historic restorations of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, working in partnership with the National Park Service/U.S. Department of the Interior. In addition to restoring the monuments, the Foundation created museums on both islands, The American Immigrant Wall of Honor®, the American Family Immigration History Center®, and the Peopling of America Center which transformed the museum into the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. Its latest project is the new Statue of Liberty Museum, opening on Liberty Island in 2019. For more information about the Foundation visit libertyellisfoundation.org, follow SOLEIF on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

