DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2024

DEWALT is the only tool manufacturer represented on TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2024

The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System represents the future of sustainable solutions the concrete industry needs

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System has been named as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, an award that honors groundbreaking inventions that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible. The award recognizes the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System in the sustainability category. The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ Cordless Equipment System can produce up to 60% less CO2e emissions during use versus gas-powered equipment.* DEWALT is the only tool manufacturer represented in TIME's Best Inventions of 2024.

The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System optimizes the workflow of concrete jobsites through electrified products, therefore eliminating the hassles of gas-powered equipment without compromising performance. The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System helps reduce carbon emissions during use and can help to enable construction companies to achieve compliance with government mandates regarding gas equipment.

"The DEWALT POWERSHIFT System was developed with the goal of making jobsites more efficient and more effective through innovation," said Frank Mannarino, President & General Manager of DEWALT, Stanley Black & Decker. "We are honored that TIME recognized it as a Best Invention of 2024. This achievement is a testament to the brand's vision and dedication to increasing efficiency for trade professionals while keeping sustainability top of mind. We heard from our end users that there was a need for more powerful and electrified tools for the jobsite, and we are proud to have delivered on that ask."

The six-piece DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System, which will continue to expand, delivers a seamless transition from gas-powered to battery-operated projects, setting a new industry standard and represents the future of sustainable solutions the concrete industry needs.

TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 lists 200 groundbreaking inventions and 50 special mention inventions. To learn more about this year's recipients, visit: time.com/best-inventions-2024.

* Vs. leading competitors, average of individual DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ equipment weighted by lifetime emissions during use; US average grid output emission rates and grid loss based on the US EPA's eGRID2022 database, published Jan. 30, 2024 (epa.gov/egrid); fuel emissions factors based on the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Carbon Dioxide Emissions Coefficients for finished motor gasoline, published Sep. 7, 2023 (eia.gov).

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and outdoor solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and is pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

