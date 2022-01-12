DEWALT Ranks Highest in Brand Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT is the most trusted hand tool and power tool brand in the America's Most Trusted® Study released today. According to the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted Study, among the tool brands in the marketplace, DEWALT is the most trusted brand. DEWALT was found to be the #1 ranked brand in two different tool brand studies included in the America's Most Trusted® study.

America's Most Trusted® Hand Tool Brand

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Hand Tool Brand Study DEWALT was ranked number one among the 13 most popular hand tool brands. The rankings for this study was based on interviews with 10,048 customers. Dewalt generated a Net Trust Quotient Score of 122.8 and the 5 Star Trust Rating among people actively shopping for a hand tool. The brands most recognized in the study were Dewalt, Craftsman, Stanley, Snap-On, Black+Decker, Milwaukee, Kobalt, Channel Lock, Klein, Lenox, Husky, Estwing, and Irwin.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Hand Tool study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-hand-tool

America's Most Trusted® Power Tool Brand

In the Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Power Tool Study, 5,286 customers shopping for a power tool, ranked DEWALT #1 with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.8. The power tool brands included in this study were Dewalt, Craftsman, Black+Decker, Bosch, Stanley, Ryobi, Kobalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Husky, and Ridgid. Dewalt generated the best reviews and trust ratings among the most popular power tool brands as rated by consumers in this study.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Power Tool study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-power-tool

To view the online press release, please visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release/2022-national-tool-brand-study

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

