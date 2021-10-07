DEWALT® to Debut Portable USB Charging Kit and 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Wire Mesh Cable Tray Cutter at NECA 2021 Convention and Trade Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT announced today that it will debut a USB Charging Kit (DCB094K) and 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Wire Mesh Cable Tray Cutter (DCE158D1) at the 2021 National Electric Contractors Association (NECA) Convention and Trade Show. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the DEWALT booth (#901) to preview these latest product offerings, as well as additional tools and accessories from DEWALT for electrical professionals and contractors.

"We are thrilled to be reuniting with electrical contractors at NECA to share exciting new innovations that will continue our transformation of the industry," said Jon Howland, Director, Trade and User Marketing for Stanley Black & Decker. "We value and appreciate the hard work our tradespeople do every day to power our world, and we strive to engineer stand-out products to help them get the job done."

The DEWALT USB Charging Kit (DCB094K) is a breakthrough in portable charging convenience and was recently awarded a 2021 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) for "Best Battery Power Supply". As jobsites often lack AC power, the DEWALT USB Charging Kit utilizes Power Delivery technology to rapidly charge a range of devices in a compact and portable design. Featuring a 100W bi-directional C-port, users can input power to charge DEWALT 20V MAX* and FLEXVOLT® batteries, and output power to charge a range of business critical and personal devices such as phones, tablets and laptops up to 100W. The portable USB Charging Kit also features a USB-A port, allowing users to charge devices up to 12W using traditional USB cords. The device is equipped with a State of Charge Indicator to display the battery charging status and comes kitted with a DCB094 USB Charger, 100W rated USB cord, a 65W AC power supply and belt hook.

Also debuting at NECA is the DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Wire Mesh Cable Tray Cutter (DCE158D1). The tool's compact, right angle design allows users to work in tight spaces and in multiple orientations using the 360° rotatable head with four detent positions. It comes TOOL CONNECT™ Chip Ready (DCE042 sold separately) to be tracked virtually on the jobsite via the DEWALT TOOL CONNECT™ Site Manager app and is LANYARD READY™ compatible. This high-performance power tool is also designed to quickly cut carbon steel and stainless-steel wire mesh cable trays up to 6mm, while reducing burrs and the need for filing with blunted cuts. It comes kitted with a DCB203 20V MAX* battery (2.0Ah), battery charger, one set of cutting blades, hex wrench, belt hook and kit bag.

The USB Charging Kit (DCB094K) will be available for $99 MSRP and the 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Wire Mesh Cable Tray Cutter (DCE158D1) will be available kitted for $799 MSRP in January 2022. For more information on DEWALT tools, visit www.DEWALT.com.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

