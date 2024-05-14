DEWALT® To Ring The Opening Bell® at New York Stock Exchange and Honor New York City Tradespeople in Celebration of its 100 Year Anniversary

DEWALT will thank more than 1,000 construction workers at one of the largest jobsites in New York City with breakfast and coffee to energize them for the day

DEWALT to deliver a total of $100,000 in tool donations to local training centers including the New York City District Council of Carpenters Training Center (CTC) and UA Local Union No. 1 Plumbers & Gas-Fitters Training Center

New York Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito and former NFL Quarterback and WFAN Host Boomer Esiason joining DEWALT in today's celebration

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) President and Chief Executive Officer Donald Allan, Jr. will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange today in honor of the 100th year anniversary of DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions. As part of the celebration, DEWALT will honor current and future New York City tradespeople throughout the day.

"Since 1924, DEWALT has embodied Raymond DeWalt's legacy of delivering jobsite solutions to industry professionals while supporting the next generation of skilled workers," said Allan. "It is an honor to celebrate DEWALT's 100th anniversary at the New York Stock Exchange, not only to recognize the brand's rich heritage but to also recognize the outstanding contributions of tradespeople across the United States. Today, we are proud to share this milestone with the tradespeople of New York City and express our unwavering appreciation for the work they do to build, maintain, improve, and advance the city."

DEWALT Delivers a Day of Thanks

Driving throughout the city today will be a head-turning, custom DEWALT truck designed to replicate the brand's quintessential yellow worker's toolbox which will make several stops today to personally thank New York City's trade professionals.

This morning's first stop will be in midtown at one of the largest jobsites in the city, where more than 1,000 tradespeople will have an opportunity to grab coffee, breakfast, and DEWALT gear, and meet New York Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Continuing the day of gratitude, DEWALT will team up with former NFL Quarterback and popular sports radio host Boomer Esiason to deliver a total of $100,000 of free tools to trade apprentices throughout New York City.

Esiason will join DEWALT at the New York City District Council of Carpenters Training Center (CTC), where he will help unload equipment to outfit the school with the latest tools and tech from DEWALT.

DEWALT will also deliver tools for use by the apprentices at the UA Local Union No. 1 Plumbers & Gas-Fitters Training Center.

"Today, we celebrate our history by standing strong with the pros who have fueled DEWALT's purpose since day one and renew our commitment to continually stay at the forefront of jobsite innovation," said Chris Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "For the world's most demanding pros, the best is yet to come from DEWALT."

Grow The Trades: Applications Now Open

Today, DEWALT opened applications for its 2024 Grow the Trades Grant program, which is part of its $30 million commitment over five years to support organizations that are skilling, reskilling and upskilling tradespeople.

In addition, DEWALT will begin accepting applicants in September for its annual DEWALT Trades Scholarship that provides financial assistance to students pursuing a career in the trades.

For more information on DEWALT's 100th anniversary as well as grant and scholarship opportunities, please visit: dewalt.com/growthetrades.

