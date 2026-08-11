DEWALT® Unleashes a Major Expansion of Cordless Carpentry Tools for the Toughest Jobsites

Built to work as hard as the pros who use them, the expanded lineup delivers the power, control and toughness needed to push through demanding work from start to finish. From a plunge track saw and random orbital sanders to an oscillating multi-tool and finish nailer, the latest additions add serious capability to DEWALT's cordless lineup with purpose-built solutions designed to perform when the pressure is on.

"We know pros need tools that can match the speed of the job without compromising on control or quality," said Brandon Stumpf, Senior Director of Product Management, DEWALT. "Our newest carpentry products are designed to deliver the performance, precision, and reliability pros depend on every day – from the first cuts to the final nail."

New DEWALT Carpentry Total Solutions include:

20V MAX* XR® 6-1/2 in. Plunge Track Saw ( DCS525B / DCS525ST / DCS525STWW1 ) : Built for precise cuts, this track saw delivers more power with advanced control vs. the leading competitor 1 . The DCS525STWW1 kit includes a DEWALT® 20V MAX* XR® 8Ah battery, charger, track connecting rod and two 30-inch tracks for a total system length of 60 inches. New compatible saw blade options include a 6-1/2 in. 48T Fine Finish Track Saw Blade (DWA261248TS) and a 6-1/2 in. 24T General Purpose Track Saw Blade (DWA261224TS).

Built for precise cuts, this track saw delivers more power with advanced control vs. the leading competitor . The DCS525STWW1 kit includes a DEWALT® 20V MAX* XR® 8Ah battery, charger, track connecting rod and two 30-inch tracks for a total system length of 60 inches. New compatible saw blade options include a 6-1/2 in. 48T Fine Finish Track Saw Blade (DWA261248TS) and a 6-1/2 in. 24T General Purpose Track Saw Blade (DWA261224TS). 20V MAX* XR® 5 in. Random Orbital Sander ( DCW211B ) and 20V MAX* XR® 6 in. Random Orbital Sander ( DCW230B ): These sanders (battery and charger sold separately) offer low vibration and fast material removal across a range of applications. The 5 in. model offers the best control with fastest material removal 2 and is ideal for small surfaces and tight spaces, sanding up to 50 sq.-ft 3 . The 6 in. model has the fastest material removal with lowest vibration 4 and is designed for larger wood surfaces and sands up to 200 sq ft 5 .

These sanders (battery and charger sold separately) offer low vibration and fast material removal across a range of applications. The 5 in. model offers the best control with fastest material removal and is ideal for small surfaces and tight spaces, sanding up to 50 sq.-ft . The 6 in. model has the fastest material removal with lowest vibration and is designed for larger wood surfaces and sands up to 200 sq ft . 20V MAX* XR® Oscillating Multi-Tool ( DCS359B / DCS359E1 ) : Make fast, efficient cuts through wood, metal, drywall, PVC and plastic with the 20V MAX* XR® Oscillating Multi-Tool. Offering the fastest cutting speed with lowest vibration vs. leading competitors 6 , this tool features a powerful brushless motor and an aggressive 4.2-degree oscillating angle.

Make fast, efficient cuts through wood, metal, drywall, PVC and plastic with the 20V MAX* XR® Oscillating Multi-Tool. Offering the fastest cutting speed with lowest vibration vs. leading competitors , this tool features a powerful brushless motor and an aggressive 4.2-degree oscillating angle. 20V MAX* XR® Cordless 16GA Straight Finish Nailer ( DCN220B ): DEWALT's most compact 20V MAX* 16GA straight finish nailer 7 is designed to help users leave pneumatic tools behind. Capable of driving up to five nails per second 8 , it can maneuver in tight areas at only 3.1 inches in width and features a tool-free jam release to help reduce downtime. (Battery and charger sold separately.)

DEWALT's most compact 20V MAX* 16GA straight finish nailer is designed to help users leave pneumatic tools behind. Capable of driving up to five nails per second , it can maneuver in tight areas at only 3.1 inches in width and features a tool-free jam release to help reduce downtime. (Battery and charger sold separately.) 20V MAX* XR® Cordless 18GA Brad Nailer (DCN210B / DCN210E1): Introduced earlier this year, DEWALT's most compact 18GA brad nailer7 is capable of driving up to 5 nails per second8 and completing applications in tight spaces at 10.2 inches in height.

The expanded carpentry lineup also includes accessories such as a Vinyl Siding Adapter (DZNRNVSA), TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack Extension (DWHT83554) and TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack Pad Accessory Pack (DWHTPAD).

All products are now available where DEWALT products are sold.

To learn more about DEWALT carpentry solutions, visit www.dewalt.com.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20. Nominal voltage is 18.

1 On highest speed using DCB2108. Advanced control based on kickback brake feature.

2 vs. leading competitors cordless 5" random orbit sanders; vibration based on steel plate, 50N bias force, 180 grit; material removal based on pine, 3kg bias force, 80 grit.

3 Per charge, on high speed, removing 3.8g, 80 grit, 3kg bias force on pine, using DCB205 (sold separately).

4 Cordless 6" random orbit sanders; material removal based on pine, 80 grit, 3kg bias force; vibration based on steel plate, 180 grit, 50N bias force.

5 Per charge, using DCB2108 (sold separately), removing 3.8g of pine, on high speed, 80 grit, 3kg bias force.

6 In comparable class and price point; based on combined metric of cutting speed and vibration. On max speed, using DCBP034; cutting speed: cross-cutting 1x1" composite; vibration: plunge-cutting chipboard.

7 Bare tool (with magazine attached), based on volume (length x width x height).

8 Using DCBP034 battery (sold separately); results may vary based on user and application.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 41,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE DEWALT