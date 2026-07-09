Revolutionizing Construction: Introducing the World's First Fleet-Capable Downward Drilling Robot, Now Commercially Available to Accelerate Data Center Construction

Downward drilling robot delivers up to 10x faster drilling speeds than traditional methods and has reduced construction timelines by 190 weeks across 26 major projects

Robot debuts in the market to overwhelming acclaim from construction professionals and leading media outlets, including Fast Company, which praised the robot's disruptive potential to "drastically speed up data center construction"

TOWSON, Md., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand renowned for relentless innovation on the jobsite, today announces the commercial launch of the world's first fleet-capable, downward drilling robot, DALE™, developed in collaboration with global mobile robotics leader August Robotics.

Equipped with fast-swap batteries and remote monitoring, DALE™ maximizes time on-site to support around-the-clock drilling operations. Speed Speed DEWALT announces the commercial launch of the world’s first fleet-capable, downward drilling robot, DALE™.

Following its debut to resounding industry acclaim at World of Concrete earlier this year, the robot now enters the market as a true game-changer, poised to redefine data center construction by delivering concrete drilling with unmatched speed, safety, and efficiency. This landmark introduction signals a transformative leap forward for the industry, setting an unprecedented standard for productivity, precision, and technological advancement on the modern jobsite.

Amidst an unprecedented wave of data center construction, speed has become the defining competitive advantage for hyperscalers racing to deliver computing capacity.

"The downward drilling robot's year-long pilot with one of the world's most influential technology leaders powerfully demonstrated its ability to accelerate schedules, reduce costs, enhance precision, and elevate safety in downward drilling applications," said Bill Beck, President, Tools & Outdoor, Stanley Black & Decker. "Now, we're advancing to the next phase: delivering this breakthrough technology to a broader market and empowering customers to achieve unparalleled speed, efficiency, and results on their most demanding projects."

Throughout the pilot program, the downward drilling robot drilled at speeds up to 10 times faster than traditional methods, reduced project timelines by a total of 190 weeks across 26 data center construction phases, and achieved 99.97% accuracy drilling more than 230,000 holes, setting a new standard for productivity and precision in the industry.

Equipped with fast-swap batteries and remote monitoring, DALE™ maximizes time on-site to support around-the-clock drilling operations. Integrated automatic dust extraction and AI-enhanced quality assurance ensure sites are clean and prepped for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) installation workflows immediately after drilling, shaving weeks from schedules.

Powered by August Robotics' advanced autonomous, fleet-capable platform, DALE™ enables cost-efficient, high-capacity drilling for installation of server rack stops and supports for MEP systems. The robot is a vital addition to DEWALT's data center ecosystem, complementing the company's PERFORM AND PROTECT™ tools and ICC anchoring solutions designed to maximize safety and productivity on the jobsite.

The downward drilling robot is available now for commercial order. To learn more about the robot and DEWALT's industry-leading solutions for jobsite professionals, visit www.dewalt.com.

For information on August Robotics and its autonomous mobile robotics solutions for construction, visit www.augustrobotics.com.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About August Robotics

August Robotics is a leading international mobile robotics company that builds robots to improve lives and boost productivity by automating dirty, dangerous and dull jobs. Founded in 2017, August Robotics has expanded worldwide and partners with market leaders to develop new robotic applications across industries including construction, commercial and industrial fit-outs, and exhibitions. For more information, visit www.augustrobotics.com, or follow August Robotics on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE DEWALT