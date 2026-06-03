The Road to WorldSkills - DEWALT® Backs Two American Competitors Representing the USA at the World's Premier Skilled Trades Competition

This September, a 19-year-old Connecticut plumber, Charles Goede, and a 22-year-old carpenter from Florida, Tristan Coates, will gear up to compete at the 2026 WorldSkills Competition

Goede and Coates are the only two American competitors representing the Plumbing and Carpentry trades at this year's competition

Follow their journeys on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn as Charlie and Tristan prepare for WorldSkills 2026

TOWSON, Md., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, is proud to be named a premium partner and tools sponsor for SkillsUSA and WorldSkills International – two organizations dedicated to preparing and advancing the next generation of trades professionals through education, training and competition. As part of this partnership, DEWALT is backing two SkillsUSA standouts and the only Americans to represent the Plumbing and Carpentry trades – Charles "Charlie" Goede and Tristan Coates, by providing them with the tools and resources needed as they prepare to represent the United States at the 2026 WorldSkills Competition, the world's premier skilled trades competition.

Florida-based Tristan Coates is a 22-year-old carpenter and owner of Coates Builder Improvements, a residential construction company specializing in high-quality custom projects and builds. Charlie Goede is a 19-year-old plumbing apprentice from Connecticut demonstrating exceptional technical skill.

"We are honored to support Charlie and Tristan as they represent the United States on the world stage. These exceptional individuals embody the unparalleled skill, relentless dedication, and passion that distinguish America's trades workforce," said Bill Beck, President, Tools & Outdoors, Stanley Black & Decker. "In today's rapidly evolving world, our communities' strength and progress depend more than ever on the expertise and ingenuity of talented tradespeople. By championing Charlie and Tristan, we are not only investing in their extraordinary journeys, but also highlighting the indispensable role the trades play in building, advancing, and sustaining our communities. Their remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration to us all, powerfully demonstrating what can be accomplished when talent, opportunity, and support converge."

SkillsUSA is the leading workforce development organization for students and serves as the official U.S. representative to WorldSkills International, a global organization focused on elevating the visibility and recognition of skilled professionals. Together, SkillsUSA and WorldSkills International unite students, industry professionals, educators, and government leaders from across the nation and around the world to promote excellence in vocational training. The biennial WorldSkills Competition, taking place in Shanghai, China this September, is organized by WorldSkills International and stands as the premier event showcasing the highest standards of skill and achievement in the field.

Meet Team DEWALT, Representing the USA:

Charlie Goede – Plumbing: A 19-year-old plumbing apprentice from Connecticut, Goede demonstrates exceptional technical skill and dedication to the plumbing profession through his competitive achievements and hands-on experience. Goede was selected as the official U.S. competitor for Plumbing at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 after earning recognition as the SkillsUSA Connecticut state champion and placing second nationally in Plumbing at SkillsUSA in 2024. He is currently training with support from leading industry organizations and mentors as he prepares to represent the United States on the international stage.



"Getting a chance to represent the United States on the world stage in this competition is amazing. Starting off doing competitions, I never thought I'd end up on the world stage, representing the United States and the world," said Goede.





A 19-year-old plumbing apprentice from Connecticut, Goede demonstrates exceptional technical skill and dedication to the plumbing profession through his competitive achievements and hands-on experience. Goede was selected as the official U.S. competitor for Plumbing at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 after earning recognition as the SkillsUSA Connecticut state champion and placing second nationally in Plumbing at SkillsUSA in 2024. He is currently training with support from leading industry organizations and mentors as he prepares to represent the United States on the international stage. "Getting a chance to represent the United States on the world stage in this competition is amazing. Starting off doing competitions, I never thought I'd end up on the world stage, representing the United States and the world," said Goede. Tristan Coates – Carpentry: Based in Florida, Coates is the 22-year-old owner and builder behind Coates Builder Improvements, a residential construction company specializing in high-quality custom projects and builds. Coates was selected as the official U.S. competitor for Carpentry at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 after building a strong reputation for craftsmanship, precision and leadership in residential construction, and earning a SkillsUSA Carpentry National Gold Medal in 2022. In addition to growing his business, he continues to refine his skills through competition-style training focused on layout, framing accuracy and finish work leading up to WorldSkills.



"Construction has always been my passion - building is what drives me every day. Competing at WorldSkills is a chance to show the dedication and skill I've put into my craft, and winning would mean everything to me. It would be proof that hard work pays off and inspire me to reach even greater heights in my career," said Coates.

This partnership with SkillsUSA and WorldSkills aligns with DEWALT's ongoing commitment to support current tradespeople and the next generation through its Grow the Trades initiative - a $60 million investment in trades education by 2030.

"Representing the United States at WorldSkills is an incredible honor and a testament to the skill and dedication Charlie and Tristan have shown in their trades," said Chelle Travis, Executive Director of SkillsUSA. "Opportunities like this are only possible because of the support and investment of industry partners like DEWALT, who help open doors for our competitors to reach their highest potential. We are grateful for DEWALT's commitment to the next generation of skilled professionals and proud to see Charlie and Tristan showcase the very best of American talent at WorldSkills 2026."

Follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for updates on Charlie and Tristan's journeys as they prepare for WorldSkills 2026.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 444,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 16 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About WorldSkills

Since 1950, WorldSkills has come to symbolize the pinnacle of excellence in vocational training. It provides a unique means of exchange and comparison of world-class competency standards in the industrial trades and service sectors of the global economy. The continued growth of WorldSkills attests to the fact that traditional trade and craft skills, along with newer technology's multi-skilled occupations, make an essential contribution to the economic and social well-being of people everywhere. For more information, go to: www.worldskills.org.

SOURCE DEWALT