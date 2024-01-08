Dewey Beach Yacht Club Announces Completion of Renovation & Expansion of Coastal Delaware Marina

News provided by

Dewey Beach Yacht Club

08 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

A First-Class Marina Experience in the Heart of Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dewey Beach Yacht Club announced the completion of a renovation & expansion to the popular marina located in the heart of Dewey Beach. The marina added 102 dry storage racks for vessels up to 31 feet, along with other upgrades including jet ski slips, a ship store & boaters lounge, laundry & bathroom facilities, and the implementation of an app to offer concierge level service to members.

"We are excited to bring the marina experience at the Dewey Beach Yacht Club to the next level. We want members & guests alike to have a completely hassle-free experience during their time on the water," said Will Wangel, who oversees the marina portfolio for Blue Water Development Corp. "Members will be able to schedule putting their vessels in & out of the water directly through the Dockwa boating app, as well as order any provisions they will need for their day on the water. Our first-class staff will ensure members boats are ready to go upon arrival." The marina also offers fuel, transient docking, boatyard services, and apartments available for stays during season. For those who may be interested in learning more about boating, rental boats & jet skis are available on site through Sea Rocket Water Adventures. "Renting is an easy & affordable way to get out and experience the water before diving into purchasing a boat," discussed Mr. Wangel. "We are thrilled the Dewey Beach Yacht Club truly offers access to the water for everyone. That's what boating is all about."

For more information or to inquire about a reservation, visit https://deweybeachyachtclub.com/

For updates, please follow Dewey Beach Yacht Club on Facebook

SOURCE Dewey Beach Yacht Club

