Dewey's Bakery Brings America a Unique Flavor Experience with New Soft Baked Cookie Collection

"Our Soft Baked cookies are now available in many of the nation's finest food retailers," said Scott Livengood, CEO and owner of Dewey's Bakery. "Think of our Soft Baked line as cookies reimagined, with iconic taste treats reintroduced in the form of All American cookies, including Lemon Bar, Birthday Cake, Banana Pudding, and Southern Style Chocolate Chip made with real brown butter."

"Our new soft baked cookies were specifically intended to evoke happy memories," Livengood said. "And we're proud to be able to introduce a beloved Winston-Salem institution to the rest of the USA."

The new collection of soft baked cookies from Dewey's Bakery consists of four unique flavors perfect to make any moment special:

Lemon Bar - When life gives Dewey's Bakery lemons, they grab the brown sugar and get baking.

Birthday Cake with Sprinkles - Enjoy the best part of a birthday party without having to sing.

Banana Pudding - Just like grandma used to make. Cheek pinches not included.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip - Dewey's bakes with brown butter to make its batter better.

In addition to its soft-baked cookies, Dewey's Bakery is also introducing a line of Premium Snack Crackers and Moravian Style Cookie Thins at select retailers nationwide.

All Dewey's Bakery treats are crafted with real, simple ingredients, and are free of artificial flavors, synthetic colors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), and hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

For more information on Dewey's Bakery, please visit https://www.deweys.com/ .

About Dewey's Bakery

Dewey's Bakery's treats have been a treasured tradition since the bakery opened in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. in 1930. For almost 90 years, Dewey's Bakery has continued to bake in the homemade tradition using original recipes and the finest ingredients. Product lines include cookies and crackers in Southern bakery-inspired flavors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maggie Sartin

Phone: 336-397-5579

Email: maggie@deweys.com

SOURCE Dewey's Bakery, Inc.

