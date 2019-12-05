DeWine, Husted Announce 1,100 Jobs Coming to N.E. Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Motors Company (GM), in partnership with LG Chem, announced this morning they will create 1,100 new jobs in the Lordstown-area of Northeast Ohio in the coming years to staff a new facility. The plant will be focused on the mass production of battery cells for future battery-electric vehicles. Today's announcement represents an investment of up to $2.3 billion through the new, equally-owned joint venture company.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted traveled to Warren, Michigan this morning to be present for the signing of the deal between GM CEO Mary Barra and LG Chem CEO H.C. Shin. The Lt. Governor also participated in a press call on the announcement with the two CEOs from the facility in Warren.

In November 2018, GM announced a restructuring that resulted in the closure of their Lordstown, Ohio factory. Since then, the DeWine-Husted Administration, together with JobsOhio, has pressed General Motors to make a renewed commitment to the state.

GM has made clear that this technology will be a cornerstone for their business model moving forward. The company previously announced they will develop 20 electric models to sell worldwide by 2023.

"It is great news for Ohio that GM and LG Chem are going to build a new electric battery facility here," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "Ohio is a major supplier state for the automotive industry, and the announcement that Ohio will be the location to manufacture next-generation electric batteries will mean more than 1,100 new jobs for Ohioans."

"With electric vehicles changing automotive manufacturing, today's announcement is an important win for Ohio, because we are now positioned to play a larger role in the future of the automotive industry," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "After months of productive conversation, it was a proud moment to stand alongside General Motors and LG Chem today to officially announce this deal that will create a new generation of jobs for the people of Ohio."

"The joint venture between GM and LG Chem will bring an advanced battery production facility to Ohio that will keep our state at the forefront of the automotive industry as it continues to evolve," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief investment officer. "This agreement shows confidence in Ohio's automotive talent, and we are excited to work with GM and LG Chem as they move forward with this project that will bring new high-tech jobs and investment here. It not only reorganizes Ohio's legacy in the automotive manufacturing, but indicates the beginning of our bright future in advanced battery production."

