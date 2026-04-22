DeWinter Launches AI Transformation Practice to Bridge the Enterprise Implementation Gap

Move signals the firm's evolution into a consultative delivery partner for autonomous workflows and agentic AI

CAMPBELL, Calif. and BOSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeWinter, a premier finance and technology talent partner for over 25 years, today announced the launch of its AI Business Transformation practice. This move represents a strategic expansion of the firm's capabilities, adding specialized consulting to its core talent solutions to act as a delivery partner that takes full accountability for AI implementation and quality control.

DeWinter Launches AI Transformation Services

The launch comes at a time when many mid-market leaders are wringing their hands over their AI strategy. As organizations grapple with the transition from "AI hype" to functional implementation, DeWinter's new practice focuses on identifying high-impact opportunities that drive measurable bottom-line results.

Expert Leadership at the Helm

To lead this initiative, DeWinter has appointed Willem Dirven as Practice Leader. Willem joins DeWinter with an extensive background across the Big 4 and management consulting, specializing in the transformation of complex business systems, integrated workflows, and operational processes. A veteran of digital innovation and data-driven strategy, he brings the rare multidisciplinary expertise required to bridge the gap between sophisticated technology and business results.

"The primary challenge for most enterprises today isn't a lack of AI tools; it's a lack of strategic implementation," says Dirven. "Our goal is to move organizations past the experimental phase. We help you identify where AI can be most impactful to your bottom line, and then we provide the strategic framework and specialized talent required to turn those insights into permanent operational advantages."

A Legacy of Adaptation

The launch marks a strategic evolution in DeWinter's 25-year history. DeWinter leverages a deep presence within the nation's premier innovation hubs: the San Francisco Bay Area and Boston. From this foundation, the firm is uniquely positioned to bridge the "Triple Gap" of strategy, implementation, and coordination for enterprise leaders nationwide.

"For a quarter-century, we have been the partner companies turn to during major tech cycles," says Derek DeWinter, Founding Partner. "The shift to AI-augmented business is the most significant cycle we've seen. With Willem's leadership and our history of talent expertise, we are providing the roadmap our clients need to navigate this landscape with a clear path to ROI."

The DeWinter Delivery Framework: Bridging the Triple Gap

The DeWinter AI Transformation practice utilizes a comprehensive delivery model designed to bridge the three fundamental gaps in AI adoption:

The Strategy & Governance Gap: DeWinter identifies where AI can be most impactful to the bottom line, establishing the roadmaps, ethical protocols, and PMO support needed for long-term success.

DeWinter identifies where AI can be most impactful to the bottom line, establishing the roadmaps, ethical protocols, and PMO support needed for long-term success. The Implementation Gap: Solving the technical hurdles of data readiness and model instruction, DeWinter deploys specialized expertise to build functional AI infrastructure and integrated business system workflows.

Solving the technical hurdles of data readiness and model instruction, DeWinter deploys specialized expertise to build functional AI infrastructure and integrated business system workflows. The Coordination Gap: Unlike traditional talent providers, DeWinter owns the service delivery. By managing the implementation approach and providing dedicated quality control, the firm ensures that digital agents and human teams operate in sync to produce measurable results.

About DeWinter

Founded in 2000, DeWinter is the leading recruiting and consulting firm specializing in finance, accounting, and technology talent. With an NPS 200% higher than the industry average, DeWinter powers the world's most innovative companies, leveraging a deep presence in the San Francisco Bay Area and Boston to serve clients and talent ecosystems nationwide. The firm is committed to a people-first approach and now offers specialized consultative services to help companies reach their fullest potential in the AI era.

For more information, visit: www.dewintergroup.com/ai-transformation-services

Media Contact:

Miller Bradford

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DeWinterGroup.com

SOURCE DeWinter Group