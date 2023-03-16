Dewitt Carolinas Pre-Leases 50 Percent of Class A Office Space at 1000 Social

WELL Building Standard creates compelling, competitive advantage

RALEIGH, N.C., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., a real estate development firm specializing in large scale mixed-use, multifamily, and commercial properties throughout the Carolinas, has pre-leased 50 percent of 1000 Social, the first of two twelve-story Social Towers, at its 40-acre, billion-dollar project, The Exchange Raleigh. Of the total 330,000 sq ft of class-A office space, 165,000 sq ft has been leased, with the first office suites targeted for an early 2024 delivery. Dewitt Carolinas attributes the robust leasing activity to its innovative vision for The Exchange Raleigh and its commitment to biophilic design and the WELL Building Standard, that are shown to improve employee productivity, retention, and overall well-being. Dewitt Carolinas broke ground on 1000 Social in September 2022; upon completion, it will be the first office building in Raleigh to earn WELL certification. 1000 Social will establish the mixed-use project's overall aesthetic of modern architecture balanced by expansive outdoor workspaces and surrounding green space. For more information about 1000 Social, visit http://1000social.com/.

"Our embrace of the natural surroundings and the people-first concepts driving our design and construction have been critical factors for our tenants," said Dewitt Carolinas CEO Todd Saieed. 1000 Social office suites will offer sweeping views of the downtown Raleigh skyline and the seven acres of green space within The Exchange Raleigh. The suites will feature large private balconies with a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor workspaces, private individual bathroom pods on each floor, and touchless high-speed elevators. Advanced ionization air filtration, sophisticated lighting and HVAC systems, and access to The Exchange's park and greenway trails will contribute to the WELL Building Standard, which is anchored by scientific research. "The office suites at The Exchange Raleigh's Social Towers are designed to foster inspiration, collaboration and individual wellness," said Mr. Saieed. "Our investment in the WELL certification process is indicative of our belief that healthy people are happy and productive people."

A WELL study shows companies that invest in such strategies benefit from enhanced employee performance, improved productivity, reduced medical costs and a strategic advantage in attracting and retaining top-tier talent.

Tenants leasing at 1000 Social will include The Whitley Law Firm, Summit Design and Engineering Services, GFL Environmental, Inc, and Dewitt Carolinas, Inc.

About 1000 Social and The Social Towers

In addition to the 330,000 sq ft of Class A office space, 1000 Social will include approximately 20,000 sq ft of retail, and 8,000 sq ft of conference and meeting centers. The main lobby is a two-story ultra-modern space that will feature large-scale contemporary art and expansive views of the 4-acre park that is central to The Exchange Raleigh.

The building is one of two mirror-image towers, the Social Towers, that will be connected via an elevated skybridge and park. Serving as a signature and iconic element for The Exchange Raleigh and a new landmark in Midtown Raleigh, the skybridge will offer a dramatic focal point that will be visible from Raleigh's beltline I-440.

"Our prime Midtown location is another key element of our success," said Saieed. "We've got a great parcel of land in a thriving neighborhood, the best partners in the business, and an innovative vision for a new way to work, live, and play in Raleigh. As we turn that vision into a reality, we're thrilled with so much positive response from the community.

The architect for 1000 Social is Rule Joy Trammell Rubio, LLC, of Atlanta. The landscape architect is Dallas-based Studio Outside. Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor. Leasing is managed by CBRE of Raleigh. For renderings of 1000 Social and The Exchange Raleigh visit this dropbox link.

About Dewitt Carolinas, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Dewitt Carolinas Inc. is a Raleigh based full-service diversified real estate company with more than 200 projects throughout the Carolinas. Dewitt Carolinas specializes in office, retail, and multifamily development, construction management, property management, and leasing. For more information visit www.dewittcarolinas.com.

