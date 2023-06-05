DeWitt Guam Supports FEMA's Disaster Relief Efforts with Vital Supply Logistics

GUAM, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeWitt Guam, a leading logistics and transportation company, is proud to announce its ongoing collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in providing crucial disaster relief supplies to schools, shelters, and the village mayor's offices in Guam. Under the guidance of Director of Operations, Rex Valerio, DeWitt Guam's dedicated team is tirelessly working to ensure the delivery of much-needed resources throughout the island.

DeWitt Guam Teams are available 24/7 and working urgently to deploy resources. Pictured here, FEMA generators for areas that have lost power. DeWitt Guam fleet of vehicles waiting for air freight to arrive. The team will deploy items throughout the island and also support loading and transportation to Rota.

As part of the partnership, DeWitt Guam is offering a comprehensive range of services, including LCL air freight and ocean freight, pickup, delivery, warehousing, vessel and air charter services and labor. The company's trucks are constantly in motion, traversing the island to deliver essential supplies. These items play a vital role in meeting the immediate needs of affected communities.

DeWitt Guam's commitment extends beyond Guam itself, as they are also providing support for a mission to Rota multiple times a day. This expanded reach showcases the company's dedication to assisting neighboring islands in their recovery efforts. By efficiently coordinating logistics and transportation, DeWitt Guam is playing a crucial role in facilitating the flow of emergency supplies where they are most needed.

Preparations and collaboration with FEMA commenced before Typhoon Mawar struck Guam, ensuring that emergency relief efforts could be promptly initiated. This proactive approach has been instrumental in enabling a swift response to the disaster and ensuring a smooth supply chain operation. DeWitt Guam's efficient planning and coordination have allowed for a seamless transition from the initial stages of the disaster to the ongoing relief efforts.

The range of goods being delivered by DeWitt Guam includes critical emergency supplies such as generators, water, medical supplies, MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat), and Red Cross Comfort Kits. These items are essential for sustaining affected communities and providing the necessary resources for recovery and rebuilding.

DeWitt Guam is proud to support FEMA's disaster relief efforts and is committed to assisting communities in their time of need. The company's extensive logistics expertise, coupled with their dedication to prompt and efficient service, has positioned them as a trusted partner in disaster response operations.

DeWitt Guam is a leading logistics and transportation company based in Guam. With a strong commitment to providing efficient and reliable services, DeWitt Guam specializes in a wide range of logistics solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. From transportation and warehousing to freight forwarding and project logistics, DeWitt Guam offers comprehensive solutions tailored to the requirements of each customer. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a dedication to community support, DeWitt Guam has established itself as a trusted provider in the region. DeWittGuam.com

