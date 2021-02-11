Dewpoint Therapeutics Appoints Joel Sendek as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, the biomolecular condensates company, today announced it has appointed Joel Sendek as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

"As we accelerate our growth plans, Joel's financial expertise and leadership in fundraising and corporate finance for both private and public biotech companies will be invaluable," said Ameet Nathwani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. "I am delighted to welcome him to our rapidly growing team and look forward to the significant contributions he will make as we work to leverage biomolecular condensates to create medicines for some of the world's toughest diseases."

Prior to joining Dewpoint, Mr. Sendek served as Chief Financial Officer at Sema4, where he facilitated the company's $121 million Series C financing. Previously, he held the same position at Spero Therapeutics and at Forward Pharma, where he guided each company through an initial public offering. Mr. Sendek spent 17 years as a senior equity research analyst covering biotech and leading healthcare equity research as Managing Director at Stifel Financial Corp. and Lazard. Prior to equity research, Mr. Sendek worked in business development at Progenics Pharmaceuticals and as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. He earned his B.A. in biochemistry at Rice University.

"Dewpoint has already made tremendous strides in establishing itself as the leader in the biomolecular condensates field," said Mr. Sendek. "I believe the company is now poised for even more transformative growth and look forward to supporting its mission to exploit this newly understood biology."

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint believes that a vast range of conditions have pathways that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates — including cancer, neurodegeneration, infectious disease, and metabolic disease. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden, and Berlin to translate condensate biology into treatments for the toughest diseases.

Learn more at dewpointx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Scientists or investors interested in biomolecular condensates can also visit condensates.com for news and updates in the field.

SOURCE Dewpoint Therapeutics

Related Links

https://dewpointx.com/

