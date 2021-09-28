Dewpoint Therapeutics Appoints Lori Escobedo as Chief People Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, the biomolecular condensates company, today announced the appointment of Lori Escobedo as Chief People Officer.

"With over 20 years of human resources experience and demonstrated leadership in various industries including biomedical research, pharmaceuticals, and fast-moving consumer goods, Lori is a great addition to our expanding global team," said Ameet Nathwani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. "I look forward to Lori's contribution on our growth and talent acquisition strategy as well as drawing on her experience to further evolve the culture of innovation and collaboration across the company."

Prior to joining Dewpoint, Ms. Escobedo served as a VP of HR supporting R&D, Medical Affairs, and Legal functions at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Alexion, Ms. Escobedo spent 12 years with Sandoz/Novartis in roles with increasing HR leadership responsibilities. She started her HR career in talent acquisition and moved into various generalist roles, gaining experience in all areas of HR. Ms. Escobedo has held local, regional and global roles in the U.S. and lived in Europe for over four years working in global roles in Germany and Switzerland. Ms. Escobedo has a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a Master's degree in Organizational Performance and Change (HR Studies).

"Dewpoint has already demonstrated a commitment to fostering a culture of scientific and operational excellence," said Ms. Escobedo. "I am excited to play a role in the growth and development of Dewpoint's global team and to promote a culture that supports the company's mission to understand and translate condensate biology into medicines and treatments that could transform human health."

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint believes that a vast range of conditions have pathways that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates — including cancer, neurodegeneration, infectious disease, and metabolic disease. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden, and Berlin to translate condensate biology into treatments for the toughest diseases.

Learn more at dewpointx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Scientists or investors interested in biomolecular condensates can also visit condensates.com for news and updates in the field.

