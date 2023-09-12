Dewpoint Therapeutics Partners with Chemify to Apply Groundbreaking Chemistry AI to Radically Accelerate the Discovery of Molecules Targeting Cancer and Neurodegeneration

BOSTON and GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics and Chemify today announced a partnership to develop a suite of digitally discovered and automatically synthesized novel molecules on Chemify's programmable chemistry platform against condensate targets of interest in Dewpoint's oncology and neurodegeneration pipeline.

The partnership brings together Chemify's pioneering chemistry AI and automation technology platform, capable of designing, discovering and making complex molecules on demand using a chemical programming language, with Dewpoint's groundbreaking condensate biology and AI technology platform. Chemify, who recently announced raising $43M of funding (read more), has developed an automated design, discovery and synthesis platform, which will be employed to amplify and accelerate Dewpoint's ongoing chemistry efforts.

Under the partnership, Chemify will design and deliver novel compounds to augment Dewpoint's advanced oncology and neurodegeneration pipeline. Dewpoint may choose to exercise an option to acquire the compounds designed by Chemify. In exchange, Chemify will receive pre-negotiated, success-driven clinical and regulatory milestones and tiered royalties.

"Dewpoint's partnership with Chemify offers an innovative pathway to take our novel chemical matter already in optimization and bootstrap Chemify's novel chemical space exploration tool suite using state-of-the-art digital chemistry AI-powered concepts. This is a new frontier for drug discovery and we're delighted to partner with Chemify who is at the cutting-edge of this approach," commented Ameet Nathwani, M.D., CEO at Dewpoint.

"We are extremely excited by this partnership which combines Chemify's technology for molecular design, discovery and synthesis with Dewpoint's condensate biology approach to produce a seamless drug discovery and design platform. It is truly inspiring to be using the Chemify technology I have been building for 15 years to change and improve the lives of patients," commented Professor Lee Cronin, Chemify's CEO and Regius Professor of Chemistry at the University of Glasgow.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable certain key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes and neurological disorders. Dewpoint's platform has discovered disease-driving condensates and developed condensate-modifying drugs that potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery for the vast range of conditions that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates. Dewpoint currently has programs across an ambitious pipeline spanning oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary and metabolic disease indications, and collaborations with leading global academic and pharmaceutical partners, including Bayer and Novo Nordisk. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden and Frankfurt to translate condensate biology into medicine for diseases previously considered untreatable. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Programmable Chemistry

Digital chemistry applies principles of computation to chemistry for programable chemistry and Chemify has developed the underpinning infrastructure to make this possible for chemical discovery and synthesis. Like a computer program, digital chemistry programs can automatically run chemical experiments, make new molecules and ensure that complex chemical recipes are always accessible and perfectly reproducible. Chemical programs, like computer programs, are precise pieces of code that allow fully transparent and reliable operation allowing the implementation of AI and other techniques with full audit and safety.

About Chemify

Based in Glasgow, Chemify is a pioneering company digitizing chemistry to provide world-leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and industrial partners access to an exponentially growing space of novel molecules and materials. By leveraging decades of chemistry experience, hardware robotics, and artificial intelligence, Chemify's Chemputation technology enables companies to access an end-to-end workflow for drug discovery, molecule synthesis, and materials discovery. Chemify was founded by CEO Lee Cronin based on conceptual advancements from Cronin's Digital Chemistry Laboratory at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. By building the infrastructure to digitize chemistry, Chemify is reimagining chemical research, discovery and manufacturing to benefit all of humanity by accelerating advances across chemistry with a focus on medicine and functional materials. To learn more about Chemify, visit Chemify.io.

