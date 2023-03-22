Dewpoint Therapeutics partners with Novo Nordisk to explore the field of biomolecular condensates to treat insulin resistance and diabetes progression

First biomolecular condensates research collaboration to identify drug candidates related to insulin resistance and diabetic complications





Dewpoint is eligible to receive up to $55 million near term and up to $690 million of clinical, commercial and sales milestones plus royalties across two commercial products

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics today announced a research and development partnership with Novo Nordisk to identify drug candidates using Dewpoint's discovery platform related to biomolecular condensates to treat insulin resistance and diabetic complications.

The partnership brings together Novo Nordisk's global leadership in treating diabetes and metabolic diseases with Dewpoint's groundbreaking discovery and AI technology platform to identify modulators of biomolecular condensates.

The scope of the agreement includes discovering potential small molecule drugs against multiple new condensate targets that may be involved in mechanisms of insulin resistance and insulin sensitivity. Novo Nordisk can also choose to discover non-small molecule drugs against the identified condensates using internal Novo Nordisk capabilities and gains rights to further develop and commercialize such potential drugs.

Under the partnership, Dewpoint is eligible to receive up to $55 million in the near term which includes an upfront payment, research funding and potential research milestones across two programs. Dewpoint is also eligible to receive up to $690 million of clinical, commercial and sales milestones plus royalties across two commercial products. If Novo Nordisk decides to pursue other modalities for the condensates, Dewpoint will be eligible to receive up to $107.5 million in total milestones per product.

Insulin resistance is a key driver of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome and is rising in prevalence globally with insulin resistance varying across countries, ranging from 15.5% to 46.5% of the world's population.[i] Insulin resistance occurs when the body has an impaired response to insulin, resulting in elevated levels of glucose in the blood. The inability to maintain normal glucose levels leads to diabetes and complications in other organs and tissues.

"Our partnership with Novo Nordisk brings together Dewpoint's cutting-edge condensate science with deep expertise from a global leader in diabetes. We believe that by discovering and hopefully reversing the dysregulation of biomolecular condensates that leads to insulin resistance, we have the potential to profoundly impact the development and clinical course of diabetes, one of the most profound global health challenges affecting society today," commented Ameet Nathwani, M.D., CEO of Dewpoint Therapeutics.

"We are excited to explore with Dewpoint the possibilities for novel therapeutics for the treatment of diabetes. Novo Nordisk's extensive knowledge in diabetes and drug development capabilities complements Dewpoint's leading expertise in condensate biology and unique approaches to identifying potential drug candidates. We look forward to learn and navigate new frontiers together with the goal to provide life changing treatments for people living with diabetes," commented Uli Stilz, Ph.D., VP Novo Nordisk Bio Innovation Hub in Cambridge, Mass.

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable certain key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including diabetes. Dewpoint's platform can discover disease-driving condensates and develop condensate-modifying drugs that potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint develops drugs for the vast range of conditions that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates. Dewpoint currently has programs across an ambitious pipeline spanning oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, virology and metabolic disease indications, and collaborations with leading global academic and pharmaceutical partners, including Bayer, Merck, Pfizer and Novo Nordisk. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden and Frankfurt to translate condensate biology into medicine for diseases previously considered untreatable. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

