DEX Aggregator Jupiter Integrates With Mercuryo for Crypto Ecosystem Growth

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter , the largest decentralised trading aggregator based on the Solana blockchain, has partnered with Mercuryo , a global payments infrastructure provider. This is the first strategic partnership by Jupiter when it comes to payment providers, and it sets the goal of using Mercuryo's On-Ramp services to bring more people into Solana and the crypto ecosystem in general.

Solana ecosystem has quickly risen to become one of the best industry performers in 2023, outpacing Ethereum in a number of metrics. In December, the network recorded almost 16 million active addresses. Meanwhile, the DEX trading volume on Solana has jumped 10 times over the course of the past year, with around $50 billion worth of transactions having been processed in the last three months alone.

As Solana's top DEX aggregator, Jupiter aims to onboard as many users as possible on-chain through familiar financial products and a simple interface. The aggregator will now feature a built-in Mercuryo widget that enables clients to easily buy USDC and Solana's native SOL token with fiat, as well as swap them for a multitude of other tokens. Additionally, the widget will also enable Jupiter to execute perpetual contracts, set up a DCA (Dollar-Cost-Averaging) strategy, bridge funds to other protocols, and more.

Mercuryo stands out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and seamless on-chain integration, simplifying the user experience, especially for newcomers to this market. It enables efficient capital flow within the DeFi ecosystem and consolidates various payment and banking solutions into a single, user-friendly interface.

"Mercuryo's goal is to build a single UI for all of the best fintech use-cases and bring this logic on-chain. Solana is an environment that's fast enough and has rich market density to attract a large number of users, so it made perfect sense to collaborate with Jupiter on their mission. At Mercuryo, we think such products are impactful and extremely helpful for moving decentralisation forward, and we are excited to be part of it," - states Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo.

Siong Ong, Jupiter's Co-founder, further comments: "Jupiter is happy to collaborate with Mercuryo to onboard more users to Solana. The Mercuryo team has been very accommodating and is world-class in helping to make this happen."

SOURCE Mercuryo