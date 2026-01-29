DEX ETF Summit to Showcase the Buildout of Brazil's Next-Generation ETF Ecosystem

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural DEX ETF Summit will bring together leaders from across Brazil's financial industry to accelerate the development of a modern, domestic ETF marketplace designed specifically for Brazilian investors and advisors.

Hosted at the headquarters of B3 (Brasil Bolsa Balcão) on Wednesday, February 4, The DEX ETF Summit will unite asset managers, banks, regulators, index providers, market makers, and financial advisors around a single objective:

To build a robust Brazilian ETF ecosystem so investors can access global and local investment opportunities through ETFs domiciled in Brazil.

"Brazilian investors love ETFs, but too many of them are buying ETFs listed in the United States," said Renato Nobile, Founder of DEX ETFs and Founder of Buena Vista Capital. "We're helping to bring that demand home and enable advisors to serve clients more efficiently. Brazil will now have a world-class ETF market of its own."

Why Brazil – Why Now

The timing for a Brazilian ETF expansion has never been better:

Brazilian investors are increasingly using ETFs for portfolio construction

Financial advisors are rapidly shifting from commission-based models to fee-based advice

Banks and asset managers are prioritizing low-cost, transparent investment solutions

Regulators and B3 are actively supporting ETF innovation

Local infrastructure for trading, custody, settlement, and distribution is now fully mature

"For many investors, buying US ETFs has been a workaround, not an optimal solution," said Ricardo Schneider, Partner at DEX ETFs. "Offshore investing introduces additional costs, tax complexity, currency timing risk, and operational friction. DEX exists to help Brazil move onshore with efficient, transparent, and locally aligned ETF solutions."

Leveraging U.S. Experience to Build Brazil's ETF Future

A defining feature of the DEX ETF Summit, and the DEX platform itself, is the active involvement of experienced U.S. ETF industry leaders who helped build the US ETF market to over $13 trillion in assets today.

These partners bring decades of real-world experience across ETF product development, market structure, advisor education, and distribution. Their insights, shaped by both successes and early mistakes, are directly informing how DEX approaches product design, education, and ecosystem development in Brazil.

"The Us ETF market didn't grow to $13 trillion by accident," said Tom Lydon, moderator of the Summit and an ETF industry veteran. "It scaled because the industry aligned around low costs, transparency, education, and advisor-led portfolio construction. DEX is applying those lessons in a way that respects Brazil's regulatory framework, investor behavior, and market structure."

Why Local ETFs Matter for Brazilian Investors

A core theme of the Summit is why locally domiciled ETFs offer structural advantages for Brazilian investors when compared to offshore alternatives:

Lower all-in costs, by avoiding international wire fees, FX conversion spreads, offshore custody, and account maintenance costs

Simpler and more predictable tax treatment, without exposure to US estate tax risk or complex foreign reporting

Better control of currency exposure, allowing investors to separate asset allocation decisions from USD/BRL currency timing

Clearer transparency and reporting, with pricing, performance, and disclosures in BRL and aligned with Brazilian standards

Operational simplicity, with one brokerage, one custodian, one regulator, and one tax regime

As Brazil continues its transition toward fee-based advice, locally domiciled ETFs also align more naturally with scalable, fiduciary advisory models focused on portfolio construction rather than product complexity.

What Will Be Covered at the Summit

The DEX ETF Summit will focus on practical, actionable themes critical to the growth of Brazilian-domiciled ETFs, including:

The Future of ETFs in Brazil

The Advisor Evolution

Building the Local ETF Ecosystem

Regulatory and Exchange Support

Education and Distribution

Who Should Attend

The event is designed for all stakeholders in Brazil's investment ecosystem, including:

Banks and broker-dealers

Asset managers and ETF issuers

Financial advisors and wealth managers

Institutional investors

Regulators and policymakers

Index providers and service providers

Trading and liquidity partners

About the DEX ETF Summit

The DEX ETF Summit is a dedicated industry forum focused on accelerating the adoption of exchange-traded funds in Brazil. The event provides education, collaboration, and strategic direction to support the development of a vibrant, Brazilian-domiciled ETF marketplace.

