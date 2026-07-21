Dex, the Autonomous AI IT Engineer That Charges Only When It Resolves a Ticket, Is Now Generally Available

Built by the team behind SysAid, Dex investigates, plans, and executes real IT work end to end inside Microsoft 365 - and MSPs and IT teams pay $1.99 only for tickets it actually resolves.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dex, the autonomous AI IT engineer built by the team behind SysAid, is now generally available to managed service providers and internal IT teams. Unlike an AI assistant that only suggests answers, Dex investigates, plans, and executes real IT operations end to end - and it charges $1.99 only for the tickets it actually resolves.

The world's first autonomous IT engineer 90% of IT issues resolved autonomously

Dex works across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Okta, and any SaaS with an API, resolving up to 90 percent of requests autonomously - from routine L1 password resets through L2 and L3 troubleshooting and configuration. Employees interact with Dex in Microsoft Teams and Slack, the same chat tools they use all day, with no ticket, wait, or handoff.

"You do not build the automation, you hire it. It is an employee who shows up already knowing how to do the work, and we only charge when it finishes the job," said Israel Lifshitz, Founder of SysAid and Dex. "For an MSP, that changes the economics of the whole business: you take on more clients without adding headcount, because cost only ever shows up next to a delivered result, never next to an empty seat or a script you are still maintaining."

The outcome-based model is a departure from per-seat or per-agent AI pricing. Every new account starts with $100 in free resolution credit, so teams can measure results before they spend anything. For MSPs, Dex is built to run across many client tenants at once, changing the unit economics of delivering support without adding engineers.

Dex is designed to act with controlled autonomy. Every action runs through a deterministic, code-level policy engine and delegated, per-user permissions, so the agent operates strictly within the boundaries an organization sets rather than on a broad standing API key. The underlying SysAid platform holds ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018 certifications and a SOC 2 Type 2 report.

Dex reached general availability on July 1, 2026. It is created by former technology leaders and the team behind SysAid, which has delivered IT service management software for more than 20 years to over 3,000 organizations and millions of users worldwide.

To get started with Dex, visit dex365.ai.

About Dex

Dex is the autonomous AI IT engineer that investigates, plans, and executes real IT work end to end inside Microsoft 365 and any connected system, resolving up to 90 percent of requests without a ticket. Built by the team behind SysAid and priced at $1.99 per resolved ticket, Dex gives internal IT teams and MSPs a way to scale support without scaling headcount. Learn more at dex365.ai.

Media Contact

Yadin Katz, Director of Marketing, Dex / SysAid

+972-528949349

[email protected]

SOURCE SysAid Technologies Ltd