DexCare Appoints Toby Cosgrove, M.D. to Board Of Directors

Dr. Cosgrove is an industry visionary and veteran who served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic for 13 years where he was responsible for overseeing the delivery and quality of care for millions of patients annually. In addition to serving on DexCare's Board, Dr. Cosgrove continues to serve as an Executive Advisor to Google and Cleveland Clinic and serves on the boards of several digital health companies.

"Through the course of my career, I've always kept my focus on improving the consumer experience—without discounting the challenges that change brings to both providers and the health system," said Dr. Cosgrove. "DexCare's vision is big, enabling an end-to-end digital care experience, while driving value and supporting the needs of both the consumer and the health system."

Dr. Cosgrove joins current standing board members Aaron Martin, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Providence, Lynne Chou O'Keefe, Founder and Managing Partner of Define Ventures, and Derek Streat, Chief Executive Officer of DexCare on the board that also includes board observers, Liz Rockett, Managing Director of Kaiser Permenente Ventures and Navid Farzad, Partner First Cressy Ventures.

"We're enormously pleased to have one of the most experienced and influential people in healthcare join the DexCare team," said Derek Streat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DexCare. "Dr. Cosgrove intimately understands our customer—from both the value and the barrier perspective—and he's already been enormously insightful as we drive innovation that makes digital care work for both the consumer and the health system."

DexCare is a Seattle-based healthcare technology company on a mission to make digitally-enabled care work for everyone. DexCare enables health systems to deliver exceptional patient access aligned and balanced with their resources and operations.

In March DexCare announced its corporate spinout from Providence and an oversubscribed $20M in Series A funding led by Define Ventures and including Frist Cressey Ventures , Kaiser Permanente Ventures , SpringRock Ventures and Providence Ventures . DexCare was the third technology incubated at the Providence Digital Innovation Group. The first was Xealth which spun out in 2017 and the second was Circle that was sold to Wildflower Health in 2018.

DexCare is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for health systems that intelligently orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care. In a complex and vast sea of virtual point solutions, DexCare is the 'operating system' that makes it all work. DexCare's data-driven intelligence engine allocates, flexes and optimizes resources to best meet both consumer demand and health system business goals—expanding the reach of health system service lines into a new, digital and on-demand consumer arena. The platform attracts and caters to high-value consumers by providing a fully-digitized, unified experience that routes consumers to the best care options while leveraging existing EMR, caregiver and brand investments. Incubated at Providence, one of the nation's largest and most innovative health systems, DexCare has enabled service lines to attract 30% more new patients, capture 5x downstream revenue, generate $22 per patient encounter in costs savings, and deliver a net promotor satisfaction score greater than 90. DexCare customers include Providence, Community Health Network, Houston Methodist and other health systems. For more information, visit dexcarehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

