DexCom, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before October 21, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - DXCM

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM).

Shareholders who purchased shares of DXCM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/dexcom-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=100752&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: January 8, 2024 to July 25, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on July 25, 2024, Dexcom announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on their execution of "several key strategic initiatives" which "did not meet [their] high standards." Investors and analysts reacted immediately to DexCom's revelation. The price of DexCom's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $107.85 per share on July 25, 2024, DexCom's stock price fell to $64.00 per share on July 26, 2024, a decline of about 40.66% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: October 21, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/dexcom-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=100752&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of DXCM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 21, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm