Dexecure raises S$1 million to make the web faster

Dexecure's unique algorithm speeds up mobile and desktop websites by up to 40%. Faster websites generate more page views, increase customer engagement and drive more conversions and sales. Since Dexecure also reduces the bandwidth needed per page, both websites and their visitors save on bandwidth cost. Dexecure integrates with enterprise-grade content delivery networks (CDNs) in the market, making it easy to deploy in any production environment.

Inian Parameshwaran, Founder and CEO of Dexecure said, "With browsers coming up with new features every single month, it is almost impossible for website developers to keep track and change their code to optimize for performance. At Dexecure, we have a team of developers that monitor these changes and accelerate websites so that users anywhere can enjoy a fast browsing experience." Dexecure's initial ideas were based on three years of research at the National University of Singapore and in collaboration with Anquan Capital Pte. Ltd.

Dexecure also allows website owners to measure the impact of increasing website performance on user engagement and sales. Their dashboard will integrate with tools like Google Analytics to accurately track the performance of the enhanced websites.

Dexecure was the first Singapore startup to be included in the Y Combinator Fellowship Program. In the last 4 months, Dexecure has optimized and served 568 million requests, saving 6.8 terabytes of data for its customers. Dexecure is also a part of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and offers their customers an accelerating software layer on top of the CloudFront service.

Will Klippgen, Managing Partner at Cocoon Capital, Southeast Asia's leading early-stage VC, will join Dexecure's board of directors. "Dexecure shows how global innovation is shifting towards Asia. We found that the company enables speed increases for high-traffic websites at a 6x to 10x lower price point compared to existing solutions in the market, and we are very excited to join Inian and his amazing team on their journey," he added.

ABOUT DEXECURE

In the last 4 months, Dexecure Pte Ltd has optimized and served 568 million requests and has saved over 1,800 hours in waiting time for users. The company sprung out of the National University of Singapore and is developing a cutting-edge SaaS solution that can be installed in a matter of minutes for websites anywhere in the world. The company has partnered with global market leaders in web acceleration including Amazon Web Services.

Read more at https://dexecure.com

ABOUT COCOON CAPITAL

Cocoon Capital Partners Pte Ltd is a S$10 million seed-stage venture firm focusing on early-stage, digital companies across Southeast Asia. With a stellar track record of its seasoned partners, Cocoon Capital targets the SaaS, e-commerce, fintech and deep tech verticals. The venture firm has done 7 investments till date and differentiates itself by working closely with each portfolio company to unleash its potential. Cocoon's investments include Hapz.com, Poundit.com and Hiip.asia.

Read more at https://cocooncap.com

ABOUT WALDEN INTERNATIONAL

Walden International is a leading international venture capital firm that has provided investors access to cross-border, IT opportunities with the advantage of an unrivaled pan-Asia network since 1987. The firm's funds total US$2.6 billion in committed capital. Walden International has invested in over 500 companies in 12 countries, with in excess of 100 IPOs on 15 stock exchanges and more than 70 M&A exits. Walden's investments include Best Logistics, Creative Technology, JobStreet, Brandtology, HungryGoWhere, YFind Technologies, SINA, MindTree, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., GoPro, AutoNavi, Inphi, Silergy Corp., Ambarella, Ndoors, Com2uS, SundayToz, iKang Healthcare, Sinosun Technology and Solaredge Technologies.



Read more at http://www.waldenintl.com

ABOUT ANQUAN CAPITAL PTE LTD

Anquan is a deep tech product company headquartered in Singapore. The core technology engines based on breakthrough scientific research include private permissioned blockchains, the Zilliqa public blockchain, and hardware rooted security. The Zilliqa public blockchain is the world's first high-throughput public blockchain platform designed to scale to thousands of transactions per second. Anquan builds custom smart contract language and permissioned blockchain tailored to specific enterprise use cases. Anquan will soon launch a flagship product, the Anquan Data Vault which allows enterprises to secure their most sensitive data and keys with the highest level of security guarantees available on the market. The Anquan team is comprised of world class entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, scientists, engineers and financial services experts.

Read more at https://anquancapital.com

Media Contact:

Kashmira Chawak

kashmira@storyboard.asia

+65-9459-1495

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexecure-raises-s1-million-to-make-the-web-faster-300630316.html

SOURCE Dexecure Pte Ltd

Related Links

https://dexecure.com

