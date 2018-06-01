DexKo Global expands into chassis manufacturing in Australia with the acquisition of G&S Chassis and Hume Caravan and Camping Accessories

G&S Chassis and Hume Caravan and Camping Accessories are Australian family-owned businesses and leaders in their respective fields of chassis manufacturing and supplying a diverse range of accessories used by leading caravan manufacturers nationally.

Fred Bentley, CEO at DexKo Global said: "We are excited to welcome the G&S Chassis and Hume teams to the DexKo organization. These acquisitions allow us to expand into chassis manufacturing and supplying an even more diverse range of products in Australia through the integration of two leading businesses."

We truly believe together is better for all of our businesses and this is our next step toward obtaining our DexKo 2020 vision. "

The transaction has the strong endorsement of the Inturrisi family as the owners of G&S Chassis and Hume, including Rob Inturrisi who will remain within the business as General Manager, along with many other members of the Inturrisi family.

"At G&S Chassis and Hume, we are very proud of the legacy we have built for over 40 years. Becoming part of the DexKo family will allow the business to continue to grow with the backing of the industry leader," said Rob Inturrisi. "I am confident that uniting with DexKo will be very beneficial for both our customers and employees."

Harald Hiller, global President and CEO of AL-KO Vehicle Technology emphasized the benefits for customers "We continue to add strong brands to our global portfolio and offer additional quality products to our customers. This integration will further expand our core business, which will allow us to service our customers as a systems supplier with an even broader range of solutions. "

"I am excited by the opportunity to integrate G&S and Hume into the DexKo organization," said AL-KO's Australian Managing Director Peter Mannfolk. "I look forward to the already successful G&S and Hume businesses continuing to service customers, whilst adding the additional support of AL-KO in Australia and the global chassis manufacturing expertise of DexKo to take chassis manufacturing in Australia to new heights."

KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management. For over two decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of $7.2 billion, operate 165 manufacturing facilities in 31 countries, and employ over 50,000 associates, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

DexKo Global Inc.

DexKo Global is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 5,000 personnel with 42 production facilities and 25 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 1.3 billion.

ALOIS KOBER GMBH

Founded in 1931, AL-KO Vehicle Technology is now a global technology company with sites in Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. A supplier of high quality chassis components for trailers, leisure vehicles and light commercial vehicles, AL-KO is synonymous with ergonomic and functional excellence, superb comfort as well as innovations to enhance road safety. The company specializes in sophisticated innovation processes and has received many awards for this.

