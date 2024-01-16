DexKo Global Inc. Acquires Cerka Industries Ltd.

News provided by

DexKo Global Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 17:12 ET

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc., a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies and related components, announced today that is has completed the acquisition of Cerka Industries Ltd. ("Cerka") located in Milton, Ontario. 

Cerka specializes in manufacturing trailer axles and distributing trailer components to dealers and OEMs across Canada. 

"Adding the Cerka team to the Dexter organization will further support our distribution network for the trailer dealers and OEM customers in Canada," said Adam Dexter, CEO, Dexter. "This strategic partnership supports our dedication to building an extensive network supplying high-quality products to the Canadian marketplace."

Dexter is owned by DexKo Global Inc., formed in 2015. Dexter is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employing over 3,800 people in the U.S. and Canada, operates over 20 manufacturing facilities and over 50 company-owned specialty distribution locations. Founded in 1960, Dexter has earned a reputation as a trusted brand serving the utility trailer, recreational vehicle, marine, heavy-duty, agricultural, and specialty equipment manufacturers, distribution partners, and dealers across North America.

Leigh-Ann Morris, Cerka lead shareholder commented, "Since 1976, my father, Peter Cerka, worked tirelessly to build Cerka Industries. It was his lifelong passion. We are pleased to pass the torch to DexKo, our trusted supplier for many years. We know DexKo is the perfect partner to continue our father's legacy as a leader in the Canadian trailer industry."

"We are energized by the growth opportunity that comes with the addition of Cerka," states Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global. "We continue to focus our strategies to grow our specialty distribution business and increase our reach in Canada, improving our ability to service dealer and OEM customers. Bringing the knowledgeable Cerka team to Dexter was a seamless and meaningful addition to our portfolio."

Please send inquiries to:

2900 Industrial Parkway East

Stacey K. Miller, Director of Marketing

Elkhart, Indiana 46515

[email protected] 

Phone: 574.295.7888

Phone: 574.296.7228

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer and specialty distributor of highly-engineered solutions critical to the safety and performance of towable applications. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of DEXTER and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs approximately 7,000 associates with 50 production facilities and 70 specialty distribution centers. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.

Also from this source

DexKo Global Agrees To Acquire Toptron Elektronik

DexKo Global Agrees To Acquire Toptron Elektronik

DexKo Global Inc. ("DexKo"), a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, related components, and hydraulic brake...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.