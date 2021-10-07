DexKo Global Inc. completes acquisition of Brink International

Based in the Netherlands, Brink employs 900 colleagues in eight countries. Brink has a leading market position and a premium brand. Brink and AL-KO offer a highly engineered product portfolio critical to safety and performance. Brink's product portfolio includes fixed, detachable, retractable, and next generation towbars. The connection between towbars and trailer couplings is a natural extension for DexKo that expands DexKo's technological scope. With this new business unit, AL-KO will employ approximately 3,800 employees at more than 40 locations worldwide.

"We are very excited to welcome Brink into the DexKo family," said Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global. "This acquisition expands our global leadership position, providing an extension into new products and technology and substantially growing our presence in the aftermarket. Brink is in an excellent business that is a great strategic fit with DexKo. We are looking forward to working with the management team and Brink employees to pursue continued growth."

About DexKo Global

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan/USA, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 production facilities and 49 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 2.2 billion. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

The AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group ("AL-KO") is a global technology group and a wholly owned subsidiary of DexKo Global. With high-quality chassis and suspension components for trailers, leisure and commercial vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles, the group represents the best in functionality, maximum comfort as well as innovations to ensure greater driving safety. AL-KO includes the 15 international brands AL-KO, Aguti, Bankside Patterson, Bradley, Brink, CBE, cmtrailer parts, E&P Hydraulics, G&S Chassis, Hume, Nordelettronica, Preston Chassis, SAFIM, SAWIKO and Winterhoff. Founded in 1931 the group today has around 3,800 employees and more than 40 locations worldwide. Find out more at www.alko-tech.com.

About Brink Group

Brink Group is one of the European market leaders in towing systems with over 75 years' experience. Brink Group, with its headquarters in Staphorst, the Netherlands, has approximately 900 employees in 8 countries and manufacturing locations in the Netherlands, France, South Africa, and Thailand. More information is available at www.brinkgroup.eu.

