Dexnor Releases Magic-style Magnetic Keyboard Case for Tablets

Dexnor's Innovative Keyboard Case Series Provides Laptop-like Efficiency: A Game-Changer for Samsung Galaxy Tab and iPad Users

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexnor, renowned for enhancing the outdoor experience with efficient and protective gear, now revolutionizes the tablet world with its Magic-Style Magnetic Keyboard Case. Designed for select Samsung Galaxy Tabs and iPads, this case promises to redefine productivity on the go.

Dexnor Keyboard Case Series

Universal Compatibility: Dexnor's Magic-Style Magnetic Keyboard Case stands out as the first-ever to support the iPad 9. It's also compatible with the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab models, including the S9 (2023), S6 Lite (2022/2020), S8 (2022), S7 (2020), and iPads from the 9th to the 7th generation (2021/2020/2019) with 10.2-inch displays.

Magnetic and Adjustable Stand: Crafted with an alloy hinge and integrated magnets, the case offers the convenience of a laptop with its floating cantilever stand. Users can effortlessly adjust their viewing angle up to 130 degrees, ensuring optimal positioning for any activity.

Backlit Keys for Enhanced Typing: The case boasts a 7-color backlight and three brightness levels, paired with responsive scissor-switch keys. This design ensures quiet, accurate typing and includes a large multi-touch trackpad for precise navigation and gesture controls.

S-Pen Holder: A built-in holder offers secure storage and wireless charging for the S-Pen, adding convenience and preventing misplacement. The stylus can be conveniently placed in two locations: in the pen slot on the back of the stand or in the magnetic pen slot above the keyboard, ensuring your S-Pen is always at hand and fully charged.

Extended Battery Life: The keyboard case delivers up to 320 hours of usage without a backlight, 8 hours with a backlight, and 1500 hours on standby. A Type-C cable ensures a full charge in just 4 hours.

Award-Winning Design: The Magic-Style Magnetic Keyboard Case has earned the prestigious 2024 Red Dot Design Award, a testament to its innovative and user-centric design. Dexnor's CEO, Alan Hung, states, "Our goal is to deliver a smart, high-quality experience that meets the needs of outdoor and energetic tech enthusiasts." The Dexnor Magic-Style Magnetic Keyboard Case is now available in America, Canada, and Australia, merging style with functionality for tablet users. For more details, visit the official website: https://www.dexnorcase.com/collections/for-samsung-galaxy-keyboard-series.

