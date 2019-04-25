DEXON Mainnet Goes Live with Key Industry Supporters and New Brand Identity

The release of DEXON's mainnet comes after six months of successfully operating a global test network, which already surpasses existing blockchain systems with 12,000 Transactions per Second (TPS) on a single shard and fast finality within 1 second. It showcases comparable performance to traditional decentralized payment systems such as Visa. On DEXON's mainnet, high scalability is not achieved at the cost of security and decentralization. The innovative DEXON Consensus Algorithm is not only one of the very few algorithms mathematically proven to be immune to attacks from Byzantine nodes, it also delivers fair sortition based on Verifiable Random Function (VRF) that selects a subset of nodes (notary set) every hour as block producers. Unlike Proof-of-Work (PoW) protocols that require huge amounts of energy, DEXON is able to perform with high efficiency and negligible transaction fees, while supporting thousands of validators in the network, at the same time.

"Blockchain technology has long been plagued by trade-offs between different properties that are key to mainstream adoption. The DEXON team, after a year of rigorous work, successfully overcome technical bottlenecks with our game-changing mainnet and is ready to develop more trusted, real-life blockchain solutions used on a mass scale," said Wei-Ning Huang, co-founder and CTO of DEXON Foundation. "Ultimately, DEXON will serve as a mutually beneficial platform that bolsters collaboration among enterprises, developers, community members, and end users around the globe," added Huang.

With the mainnet debut, DEXON joins hands with four companies in digital commerce, cryptocurrency payment, and music industries, driving business innovations with blockchain services and experiences.

Gemstra : The promising blockchain-integrated ecosystem nurturing influencer and KOL commerce migrates away from Ethereum onto DEXON, which provides remarkable scalability and high efficiency to support Gemstra's rapidly growing business. Knowy, Gemstra's reviews platform through social proof and validation, will be the first external Decentralized Application (DApp) listed on DEXON's DApp Store.

simplyBrand : The world's first online verification, anti-counterfeiting platform will utilize DEXON to enhance brand and intellectual property protection. Powered by DEXON's high-performing and scalable blockchain system, simplyBrand will be able to make faster and smarter decisions from crowdsourcing to combat counterfeit listings online. Transparency will also be maintained for greater scrutiny and feedback from the simblyBrand community to improve.

Ledger : DEXON's native currency, DXN coin, will be supported on Ledger Nano S, a multicurrency hardware wallet that safeguards digital assets. DXN will also be available on the Bluetooth® enabled Ledger Nano X in the near future, which also allows users to transact effortlessly on smartphones through the Ledger Live App.

KHAM : DEXON connects TICKET2Go, a blockchain-based ticketing platform winning second place in DEXON's DApp Hackathon, to KHAM, Taiwan's leading promoter and online ticketing service provider in eliminating ticket scalping with fair sortition and auctions enabled by blockchain technology.

To better represent its innovative nature and brand promise to construct a globally accessible and reliable blockchain network, DEXON Foundation is rebranded from a remodeled logo, a new color palette, and a redesigned website, to core brand concepts including vision, mission, and values. The new branding features triangular elements in black and white, conveying DEXON Foundation's focus on fairness, reliability, transparency, and accessibility.

Followed by the successful public sale completed on COBINHOOD's Coin Offering Platform ahead of schedule in only five days, DEXON today hosts mission-based airdrops on COBINHOOD's Airdrop Center and will list DXN on the COBINHOOD Exchange and the LBank Exchange on April 26. On May 8, DEXON will host a blockchain-focused Industry Forum in Taipei, and participate in high-profile global roadshows including Consensus 2019 and InnoVEX 2019.

Moving forward, DEXON plans to introduce a series of products to optimize its blockchain experiences: the Decentralized Exchange Protocol allowing anyone to build a decentralized exchange on the DEXON mainnet; DEXON's Decentralized Exchange; SQL-VM that gives developers easier access to write smart contracts with SQL92 compatible language; and DVM and DEXLang supporting formal verification running on a high-performance virtual machine.

To learn more about DEXON, please visit dexon.org .

About DEXON

Launched in 2018 by Popo Chen, co-founder of 17 Media, and Wei-Ning Huang, former Senior Engineer at Google Taiwan, DEXON is the fastest blockchain in existence that empowers real-world blockchain applications. This novel blockchain technology serves as a highly scalable, low-latency, ultra-secure, and reliable decentralized processing engine. In addition, DEXON is the ultimate platform for developing DApps, as its Turing complete programming language allows developers to create and deploy DApps with ease, accelerating the mass adoption of blockchain technology.

DEXON released the testnet in November 2018 and has reached 12,000 TPS with fast finality within 1 second, already surpassing current blockchain systems. The DEXON mainnet is launched on April 25, 2019, aimed at fostering a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem relevant for daily uses.

SOURCE DEXON

Related Links

https://dexon.org

