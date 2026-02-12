DexProtector Evaluated and Approved by EMVCo for Sixth Consecutive Year

Continued independent validation of Licel's mobile application protection under the demanding EMVCo SBMP SPT category.

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Licel has announced today that its mobile app protection solution, DexProtector, has been independently evaluated and approved by EMVCo* for the sixth year in a row.

DexProtector EMVCo evaluated and approved for sixth consecutive year.

The evaluation was carried out by world-leading lab, Applus+ Laboratories. "To achieve SBMP SPT approval for six consecutive years is a wonderful achievement and speaks to Licel's longevity, consistency, and engineering continuity", says Jose Ruiz, Cybersecurity BU Director of Applus+ Laboratories. "I'm also proud of the team here at Applus+ Laboratories for performing such a diligent and complete evaluation."

This is reassuring news for Licel's clients developing wallet or banking apps, payment SDKs, and Digital ID solutions – essentially wherever sensitive digital transactions and operations are carried out. Not only because this certification gives them an EMVCo-approved protection component that satisfies SBMP security requirements, but because it can also help shorten their own evaluation processes. In regulated payment environments, DexProtector acts as a market access enabler.

EMVCo SBMP SPT is a particularly stringent standard to achieve. It demands that solutions be tested against a number of specific requirements such as detection and prevention of runtime tampering and dynamic instrumentation tools, as well as anti-malware, and protection against fraud at the device layer. This approval provides independent confirmation that DexProtector continues to deliver reliable, certifiable protection against these threats.

Consistency is key in a world where both the mobile channel threat landscape and regulatory ecosystems are evolving quickly, as Licel CEO, Ivan Kinash, explains:

"For the last 15 years, we've been working hard to make the mobile channel safer for our clients' applications and safer for their customers who rely on those apps. The responsibility of preventing mobile fraud and the pain that causes individuals isn't one that we take lightly; it's why we're constantly reinvesting into R&D and getting our solutions independently evaluated. To have passed this evaluation and achieved the approval of an organization like EMVCo – governed by card networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express – for six consecutive years is a source of great pride and confirms to me that we're on the right path."

As the mobile threat landscape grows more sophisticated, regulatory requirements continue to rise. EMVCo SBMP isn't static; each evaluation mirrors new attack techniques, the behaviors of the latest platforms, and increased expectations about software protection tools being able to guarantee runtime integrity and prevent tampering. EMVCo approval matters, therefore, because it's a moving target. It requires both depth and maturity to hit it.

About Licel:

Licel provides advanced mobile channel protection solutions that secure billions of app installations worldwide. These solutions deliver trusted protection for leading mobile banking, wallets, and SoftPOS applications.

About Applus+ Laboratories:

Applus+ Laboratories is a division of Applus+, a global leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector. Its IT laboratories specialize in providing security and functional evaluations for IT products and secure technologies.

