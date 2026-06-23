DexRobot Unveils Full Dexterous Hand Series and New DexTele Teleoperation System at Automate 2026

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DexRobot Co., Ltd.

Jun 23, 2026, 22:59 ET

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Automate 2026, DexRobot showcases its complete dexterous hand series and debuts the DexTele Teleoperation Data Acquisition System. This year's show features a dedicated Humanoid Robot Pavilion and a sharpened focus on AI-driven industrial automation, making it the ideal venue for DexRobot to demonstrate how advanced manipulation and high-fidelity data acquisition are becoming practical, affordable, and ready for real-world deployment.

A Full Spectrum of Dexterous Hands: From Lab to Production Line

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At the heart of DexRobot's exhibit is the complete DexHand series, covering every tier of dexterous manipulation needs. The flagship dual-tendon driven DexHand021 Pro delivers 22 degrees of freedom, a 50N payload, full-palm multi-modal sensing, and over 300,000 durability cycles at one-fifth the cost of comparable systems. The industrial-grade DexHand021 offers 19 DoF, 23 built-in sensors, and tendon-driven underactuation for stable grasping and tool use. The entry-level DexHand021 S (8 DoF, 0.6 kg, open SDK) covers 80% of core hand functions at a cost-effective price point. From cutting-edge research to high-mix manufacturing and education, there is a tailored solution for every need.

New DexTele System: Closing the Loop from Data to Dexterous Execution

Making its show debut at Automate 2026, the DexTele Teleoperation Data Acquisition System represents a major expansion of DexRobot's ecosystem. The system deeply integrates teleoperation hardware, force-controlled humanoid robotic arms, high-degree-of-freedom dexterous hands, and a professional data platform--ready to use out of the box with no secondary development required on structure, electrical systems, communication, teleoperation algorithms, or data pipelines. It supports teleoperation and multi-modal data acquisition across full-range complex postures with high precision and low latency, covering tactile, joint, pose, vision, and depth data modalities.

Together, the DexHand series and DexTele form an integrated "hardware + data + toolchain" ecosystem that directly addresses automation's growing demand for scalable, AI-enabled manipulation and high-quality training data. By closing the loop from demonstration to execution, DexRobot equips manufacturers, researchers, and educators with the tools to bridge the gap between simulation and physical reality--driving productivity, innovation, and workforce transformation.

Visit DexRobot at Booth 33030 to experience dexterous robotics that bring human-like capability to the factory floor and beyond.

About DexRobot:

DexRobot is an embodied AI robotics company focused on dexterous manipulation, developing general-purpose intelligent dexterous operating systems with multi-modal tactile-visual perception.

Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 21 52271850

SOURCE DexRobot Co., Ltd.

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