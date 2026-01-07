DexRobot Shines at CES 2026, Showcasing its Flagship DexHand021 Pro and Closed-Loop Dexterous Solution

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, the global stage for defining technological frontiers, DexRobot makes its highly anticipated U.S. debut. As an innovator in embodied AI and dexterous robotics, DexRobot exhibits its groundbreaking DexHand021 Pro and DexCap Exoskeleton Data Acquisition System, presenting an end-to-end platform that delivers a new accessible standard for advanced robotic manipulation.

Setting a New Standard for Research-Grade Dexterity

DexHand021 series in the spotlight

DexHand021 Pro stood out as one of the most discussed exhibits at CES 2026.

Featuring a wrist-hand integrated design with 22 DOF for human-like dexterity, plus an innovative dual-tendon omnidirectional drive that enables independent control of flexion, extension, and lateral movement, it performs complex 3D manipulation with a 50N payload.

Equipped with full-palm multi-modal sensing system and integrated edge AI compute to deliver millisecond-level tactile feedback and environmental perception, empowering advanced autonomous grasping and fine manipulation.

Validated over 300,000+ durability test cycles for proven reliability in industrial-grade environments, meeting long-term demands of both research and embodied AI scenarios.

Crucially, by delivering high-performance dexterity at one-fifth the cost of comparable systems (priced at $14k-28k), DexHand021 Pro establishes a disruptive benchmark, transforming advanced manipulation into an accessible, scalable solution.

A Complete Ecosystem: Closing the Loop from Data to Execution

The DexCap showcased alongside forms a complete closed loop for skill learning and execution. Capable of capturing human upper‑limb motion at 1000 Hz across 65 DOF, it delivers high‑fidelity, high‑precision demonstration datasets. With open‑source SDKs and ROS compatibility, DexCap integrates smoothly into existing automation and research workflows, accelerating development efficiency across imitation learning, industrial teleoperation and embodied AI training.

This integrated "hardware + data + toolchain" ecosystem reflecting DexRobot's systematic approach to the full technology stack. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio tailored to diverse needs: the newly launched DexHand021 Pro; the mass-produced five-fingered DexHand021(19-DOF); the thousand-yuan three-fingered DexHand021 S which handles 80% of core hand manipulations. From lab to production line, there's a DexHand for that.

About DexRobot:

DexRobot is an embodied AI robotics company with dexterous manipulation as its core technological capability. The company aims to promote the development of humanoid and industrial robotics, enhance the technological level of robotic end-effectors and focuses on R&D and production of general-purpose intelligent dexterous operating system with multi-modal tactile-visual perception.

