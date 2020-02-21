Dexter Axle Company, A Subsidiary of DexKo Global Inc., Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Dexter Axle Company ("Dexter"), is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2020.

Dexter Axle was founded in 1960 in Elkhart, IN by Leonard Dexter to serve the growing manufactured housing & recreation vehicle markets. The initial product offering was limited to light duty sprung axles and components, but the company's growth strategy was to continually develop new products to expand the product line while providing the highest level of customer service possible. Staying true to that commitment, Dexter's business grew through the years with product innovations such as medium duty axles, Torflex® rubber torsion suspension axles, E-Z Lube® axle spindles, Nev-R-Lube® sealed cartridge bearing system, E-Z Flex® suspension system, Nev-R-Adjust® trailer brakes, and specialty heavy duty axles & suspensions - all commonly recognized in the towing industry today. By developing key distributor partnerships, Dexter's products are available through the most comprehensive network of over 450 distribution points in North America as well as internationally.

A consistent string of leadership has helped Dexter provide the highest level of product offering, quality and customer service in the market, driving Dexter into a leadership position for the past three decades. Initially led by Leonard Dexter, followed by Richard Dexter, Mike Jones, and now Adam Dexter, the company has benefited from steady leadership allowing Dexter to become the best in the marketplace at what we do.

Under current leadership, Adam Dexter, grandson of founder Leonard Dexter, assumed the role of Dexter's President and CEO in 2008. Since this time Dexter has completed 12 acquisitions in North America broadening the company's geographic footprint and expanding the product offering. Today, Dexter is the is leading North American manufacturer of axles in the commercial, marine, recreational vehicle and specialty heavy duty markets; manufacturing the most comprehensive portfolio of axles, axle components, suspension products, leaf springs, fenders, brake actuators, disc brakes, and other trailer accessory items.

In December of 2015, DexKo Global Inc. was formed through the merger of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology (VT), creating a global leader in highly-engineered running gear. Dexter operates in North America as a subsidiary of DexKo Global. Today DexKo has a global presence, operating in 23 countries and employing over 7,400 individuals worldwide.

"We have achieved this significant milestone through the hard work and dedication of our employees, both past and present, our culture of providing excellent customer service throughout the organization, and our 60 years of dedication to product innovation and manufacturing the highest quality reliable products," states Adam Dexter. "Throughout 2020, we'll celebrate this outstanding achievement with our dedicated employees, our valued suppliers, and our customer partners."

Today, Dexter remains headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employing over 2,400 people in the U.S. and Canada, operating 18 manufacturing facilities in ten states/provinces. Over 3 million axles are produced annually and over 50 million axles have been installed over the last 60 years. "We look forward to continued growth and partnerships," states Dexter.

Please send inquiries to:

2900 Industrial Parkway East Stacey K. Miller, Brand & Communications Manager Elkhart, Indiana 46515 smiller@dexteraxle.com Phone: 574.295.7888 Phone: 574.296.7228 Fax: 574.296.7368



DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 5,000 associates with 44 production facilities and 23 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 1.5 billion and Dexter is a wholly owned subsidiary of DexKo Global, Inc. and has been a leading manufacturer of trailer axles and trailer brakes for nearly 60 years for the utility trailer, recreation vehicle, heavy duty, manufactured housing, agricultural, marine, and specialty trailer markets. For more information visit www.dexteraxle.com and www.dexko.com .

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $11.5 billion of assets under management (as of October 15, 2019). For over two decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $8.4 billion, operate 142 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and have approximately 28,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dexko.com

