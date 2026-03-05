Dexterity's World Model, Foresight, Delivers a Big Leap for Physical AI Powered Truck Loading

Physical AI leader unveils Foresight, a state-of-the-art world model and a 4D packing agent, and announces the upcoming Foresight API Challenge with $50,000 in prizes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexterity, Inc. , the leader in Physical AI powered industrial robotics, today announced a major leap forward in its Physical AI stack, anchored by Foresight, a state-of-the-art world model and a 4D box packing agent. These advancements help solve some of the most physically demanding and hardest-to-staff tasks, such as truck loading. Alongside the announcement, Dexterity is also launching the Foresight API Challenge with up to $50,000 in prizes for student teams.

Foresight: A World Model Built for the Physical World

Physical AI is not just a future promise, it is a system that perceives, decides, and acts in the real world, right now Post this Dexterity's agentic framework connects real-world perception (top left) to Foresight's world model simulation (top right), coordinates asynchronous skill agents (bottom right), and produces interpretable language readouts of the scene (bottom left) for downstream AI reasoning. Speed Speed

Foresight is Dexterity's physics-consistent world model, a real-time, transactable representation of the physical environment that enables robots to perceive, reason, and act. Foresight represents a new class of world model, built not for observation, but for physical manipulation at the production scale.

In autonomous truck loading, Foresight powers Dexterity's dual-armed superhumanoid robot, Mech, with a 4D box packing agent that reasons across three spatial dimensions plus time, determining where to place each package onto an evolving wall of freight. This is a combinatorial problem far more complex than the game of Go, with near-infinite input variation, up to 400 potential placements per box, and multiple walls packed simultaneously. Foresight makes each placement decision in under 400 milliseconds, jointly optimizing density, stability, reachability, and dual-arm parallelism, while predicting how each placement affects the integrity of the entire truck.

An Interpretable, Safety-First Architecture

Built on Foresight, Dexterity's agentic framework coordinates perception, decision, and motion agents that operate asynchronously to automate truck loading, package sortation, and other applications. The architecture is interpretable and safety-first, giving operators visibility into why the system makes each decision. This Physical AI stack is application-agnostic and hardware-agnostic: it is proven in production across six applications and a developer platform, running on four robot types and five hand types. To date, Foresight has been trained with experience from over 100 million autonomous actions in production.

"Foresight delivers real-time, production-grade random box packing in 4D space-time, predicting how one placement dictates the integrity of the entire truck," said Samir Menon, Founder and CEO of Dexterity. "Physical AI is not just a future promise, it is a system that perceives, decides, and acts in the real world, right now."

The Foresight API Challenge

To give the Physical AI community a window into production-grade world models, Dexterity is launching the Foresight API Challenge in March: student teams build packing agents and compete on a public leaderboard for up to $50,000 in prizes. No simulator is provided; competitors must build their own understanding of the physics. Challenge details and signups at dexterity.ai/challenge . A browser-based truck loading game lets anyone experience the problem firsthand. Play the game at dexterity.ai/play .

About Dexterity

Dexterity, Inc. is the leader in Physical AI-powered industrial robotics. Founded in 2017 at Stanford University's robotics lab, Dexterity builds full-stack Physical AI systems to address the most labor-intensive tasks in warehouse and logistics operations. The company's Physical AI stack, which features Foresight, a physics-consistent world model, an agentic skill framework, and interpretable safety-first architecture, is deployed by world-leading enterprises for truck loading and unloading, parcel singulation, palletizing, and depalletizing. Headquartered in Redwood City, California. Visit www.dexterity.ai .

Media Contact:

Claudia Weise

[email protected]

SOURCE Dexterity AI