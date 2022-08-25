Dextrin Market Size to Grow by USD 450.35 million, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dextrin market is fragmented. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in research and development (R&D) activities and new product launches to compete in the market.

The dextrin market size is expected to grow by USD 450.35 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Dextrin Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Dextrin Market 2022-2026: Scope

The dextrin market report covers the following areas:

Dextrin Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global dextrin market has a few well-established vendors. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify with an increase in research and development (R&D) activities and new product launches. Market leaders are constantly collaborating with research firms to develop novel product solutions. International players are also likely to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players during the forecast period.

Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ingredion Inc., Meelunie BV, Oxygen Essentials For Life, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Roquette Freres SA, Sanstar Bio Polymers Ltd., Sunar Egypt, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Visco Starch are some of the major market participants.

Dextrin Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Food: The food segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Dextrin is used to enhance the crispness of food, including different types of batters, coatings, and glazes. It is also used as a raw material for manufacturing food additives such as pectin. Thus, the increasing use in food processing will drive the dextrin market growth during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rise in the demand for packaged food products among consumers in developing countries such as China and India . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the dextrin market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Dextrin Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist dextrin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dextrin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dextrin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dextrin market vendors

Dextrin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 450.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ingredion Inc., Meelunie BV, Oxygen Essentials For Life, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Roquette Freres SA, Sanstar Bio Polymers Ltd., Sunar Egypt, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Visco Starch Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

