Dextrin Market Size to Grow by USD 450.35 million, 48% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Aug 25, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dextrin market is fragmented. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in research and development (R&D) activities and new product launches to compete in the market.
The dextrin market size is expected to grow by USD 450.35 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The dextrin market report covers the following areas:
The global dextrin market has a few well-established vendors. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify with an increase in research and development (R&D) activities and new product launches. Market leaders are constantly collaborating with research firms to develop novel product solutions. International players are also likely to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players during the forecast period.
Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ingredion Inc., Meelunie BV, Oxygen Essentials For Life, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Roquette Freres SA, Sanstar Bio Polymers Ltd., Sunar Egypt, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Visco Starch are some of the major market participants.
- End-user
- Food: The food segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Dextrin is used to enhance the crispness of food, including different types of batters, coatings, and glazes. It is also used as a raw material for manufacturing food additives such as pectin. Thus, the increasing use in food processing will drive the dextrin market growth during the forecast period.
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rise in the demand for packaged food products among consumers in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the dextrin market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dextrin market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dextrin market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dextrin market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dextrin market vendors
Dextrin Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 450.35 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.1
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ingredion Inc., Meelunie BV, Oxygen Essentials For Life, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Roquette Freres SA, Sanstar Bio Polymers Ltd., Sunar Egypt, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Visco Starch
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
