D.F. King Named a Top Proxy Solicitor by Bloomberg Global Activism Market Review

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D.F. King & Co., Inc., an AST company, ("D.F. King") was named a top proxy solicitor for 2020 in Bloomberg's recently released Global Activism Market Review. For the year ending December 31, 2020, the leading corporate proxy services company ranked number 1 representing and advising on the largest proxy contests by market capitalization.

The Bloomberg Global Activism Market Review and the Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Tables are the conclusive publication of Activism advisory rankings. The tables represent the top financial, legal, IR and proxy solicitor advisors in the global shareholder activism market.

"At D.F. King, it is our goal to provide top level advisory services in proxy contests, M&A and corporate governance to our clients," said Tom Germinario, Senior Managing Director, of D.F. King. "We are pleased to be recognized throughout Bloomberg's Global Activism Market Review and look forward to maintaining this positive momentum throughout 2021."

D.F. King utilizes an elaborate proprietary database and analytical capabilities as well as a team of experts for the best situational analyses to formulate approaches designed to position our clients for success. D.F. King's proxy solutions deliver favorable outcomes in a time where shareholder pressure and the corporate governance landscape can present complex challenges to corporate boards.

"We focus on providing successful outcomes for our clients," said Richard Grubaugh, Senior Managing Director, of D.F. King. "Being recognized within this review confirms that we successfully deliver our services and highly strategic proxy solutions to the satisfaction of client's and advisors."

"This recognition is exciting and highlights our ability to provide top-tier advice in contentious situations," said Edward McCarthy, Senior Managing Director, of D.F. King. "Our clients rely on the D.F. King team's extensive experience, thoughtful insight and creative guidance to deliver successful results."

About D.F. King, an AST Company:

At D.F. King, an AST company, we leverage our unique depth and diversity of experience to deliver high-level advisory services, custom reporting, shareholder outreach programs and educational strategies to each client. D.F. King provides high-level advisory services in contested solicitations and proactive solutions for all corporate governance needs. Services include proxy solicitation; shareholder profile analysis; proxy advisory firm consulting; M&A / information agent services; corporate governance consulting; and call center services.

About AST:

AST is a leading provider of ownership data management and analytics to public and private companies as well as mutual funds. We offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions, and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King, and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com .



