D.F. King Ranked Top Information Agent In Liability Management for Fourth Straight Year

As published in Prospect News, D.F. King & Co., Inc., has been ranked the number one information agent for U.S. markets.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, D.F. King & Co., Inc. celebrates the company's number one ranking among information agents for U.S. markets by Prospect News's 2023 Liability Management Rankings.

D.F. King strongly exceeded the market shares of the next two largest information agents individually, completing 103 transactions totaling $79.15 billion for a 53.48% market share.

With 80 years of experience, D.F. King continues to be the leading information agent in liability management through technological investments and advancements, and comprehensive services. This continuous expansion of resources and activity has resulted in D.F. King's continued industry-leading position by measures of deal volume nationally.

Managed by a team of seasoned experts, D.F. King's exceptional technology suite includes an elaborate proprietary database and detailed analytical capabilities. The platform produces sophisticated situational analyses, formulating solutions designed to provide clients with the tools for success. D.F. King offers an array of strategic advisory services including consulting, proxy solicitation and information agent solutions to deliver favorable outcomes and help companies stay ahead in today's evolving corporate governance landscape.

"Congratulations to our dedicated team at D.F. King whose extraordinary efforts enable us to continue to achieve the top rank in the industry," said Kristian Klein, Senior Managing Director of D.F. King. "We take great pride in providing excellent service and analytical abilities to clients and the advisor teams that serve in our transactions."

"We are very pleased to receive this recognition for the fourth consecutive year as the leader in our industry," said Tom Germinario, Senior Managing Director at D.F. King. "2023 was a year to remember for clients and colleagues alike."

As trusted advisors, EQ employs high-level strategic analysis, experience-based guidance and customized solutions to provide companies with greater knowledge per share. The team at D.F. King leverages deep industry experience, working closely with clients to tailor flexible solutions that meet their specific needs. As a result of personalized and unique advisory services, clients of D.F. King continue to renew their services year after year, hence their ongoing position as the top information agent.

"The D.F. King team has had another great year in service to our clients, and we are delighted to see them earn this major achievement for the fourth consecutive year," said Martin Flanigan, CEO of EQ U.S. "In upholding our company values, the dedicated team at D.F. King continues to be a trusted and collaborative advisor, providing clients with the expert guidance needed to drive favorable outcomes."

About D.F. King

At D.F. King, an EQ company, we leverage our unique depth and diversity of experience to deliver high-level advisory services, custom reporting, securityholder outreach programs and educational strategies to each client. D.F. King provides high-level advisory services in contested solicitations and proactive solutions for all corporate governance needs. Services include proxy solicitation; shareholder profile analysis; proxy advisory firm consulting; M&A, information agent services to equity and debt markets; corporate governance and executive compensation consulting; and call center services. Learn more at dfking.com.

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Private Company Services, Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services, and Bankruptcy. Globally we serve 6,700 clients (49% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 30 million shareholders, through 6,500 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com/us.

