D.F. King's Zally Ahmadi Co-Curates Panel on the Pandemic's Impact on 2020 Proxy Season, Emerging ESG Trends

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, the San Francisco chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) held a webinar panel featuring Zally Ahmadi, Director of Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation for D.F. King, an AST company alongside Maia Gez, a Partner in the Public Company Advisory Group at White & Case.

The presenters shared key insights on the newly changing shareholder proposal and investor environment, as well as the key ESG topics taking center stage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Virtual meetings emerged as a strong and necessary alternative during the pandemic," said Ahmadi. "We expect this to continue into 2021, in addition to the heightened investor focus on topics such as human capital management and disclosure around COVID-19 related executive compensation decisions as companies and shareholders adapt to the changed environment."

Other topics discussed during the webinar included trends in governance proposals, diversity initiatives, the rise of social issues under ESG, the impact of COVID-19 on annual meeting logistics, and the increased shareholder support for environmental initiatives.

In her role at D.F. King, Ahmadi advises clients on an expansive range of topics such as investor outreach strategy, the best practices and trends regarding corporate governance structures and ESG-related disclosure, both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of executive compensation programs, institutional investor/proxy advisory firm voting policies and regulatory updates.

At White & Case, Gez advises companies and their boards of directors on corporate governance, compliance with U.S. federal securities laws and the requirements of the major U.S. stock exchanges, board and executive compensation and pay ratio disclosure, proxy advisory firm and investor policies, ESG and shareholder engagement.

The San Francisco Chapter of NIRI, founded in 1977, is a thriving group of approximately 160 investor relations practitioners, committed to positively impacting the practice of investor relations within the San Francisco business and financial industries. The chapter commonly host events open to business professionals. More information on future events can be discovered here.

About AST:

AST is a leading provider of ownership data management and analytics to public and private companies as well as mutual funds. We offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions, and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King & Co, Inc., and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com.

About D.F. King, an AST Company:

At D.F. King & Co., Inc. (D.F. King), an AST company, we leverage our unique depth and diversity of experience to deliver high-level advisory, custom reports, and shareholder outreach and education strategies to each client. D.F. King provides high-level advisory and proactive solutions for all corporate governance needs. Services include: proxy solicitation; shareholder analysis; proxy advisory firm consulting; M&A / information agent services; shareholder activism; corporate governance consulting; and call center services.

