DFA Ingredients Business Units Come Together to Form DFA Ingredient Solutions

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) has realigned its Ingredients division, including dairy powders, dairy food ingredients, DairiConcepts and Berkshire Dairy, to form DFA Ingredient Solutions. This new group offers a vast portfolio of award-winning, dairy-based ingredients: cheese, sweetened condensed milk, butter solutions, milk and nutritional powders, seasoning blends, dairy concentrates and flavors, along with custom solutions.

DFA Ingredient Solutions leverages its team of scientists, risk management, customer service and logistics professionals to provide the right solutions for its customers — from chefs to food manufacturers — that seamlessly integrate into their production processes and end products.

"Through our division, we are connecting our family farm-owners to consumers around the world through our portfolio of diverse dairy-based ingredients," says Martin Bates, senior vice president and chief operating officer for DFA Ingredient Solutions. "Working as one team allows us to be customer-focused and provide them with a seamless, efficient experience."

DFA Ingredient Solutions provides innovative dairy taste and flavor solutions that nourish people around the world, all powered by a sustainable supply of milk from DFA's unbeatable network of family farm-owners.

To learn more about the variety of products and services DFA Ingredient Solutions offers, visit its brand-new website at DFAingredients.com.

DFA Ingredient Solutions is a division of Dairy Farmers of America, a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies. DFA Ingredient Solutions delivers essential ingredients in exceptional ways — from versatile dairy powders and butter products to award-winning cheeses. We work with some of the world's largest food companies to develop ingredients that satisfy their customers' cravings, all while being part of our network of 14,000 family farm-owners who stay committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit DFAingredients.com.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of America

