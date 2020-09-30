DFConceal Announces Customized Patent Pending Collar Nut to Reduce Construction Time and Costs

Collar Nut is a practical, economical alternative to coupler and welding solutions, designed specifically for construction purposes. The patent centers on a signature hardened steel with a tapered collar, sitting inside the holes of the baseplate, with 40 percent of the strength of each nut being below the top of the baseplate. As the baseplate is tightened, the hardened nut is strong and durable enough to move the softer steel base plate and pole to allow it to fasten itself and self-correct the threaded rod J-Bolt.

Collar Nut is the result of thorough testing by DFConceal, the leading supplier of equipment mounts in the Bay Area. The company's latest product is a response to increasing challenges faced by the nation's main cell carriers as more and more 5G projects have launched, forcing carriers to secure permits to modify city infrastructure. This forced them to bring light poles, foundations and concrete structures up to current codes at astronomical costs. They secured permits, allowed for weeks of scheduling, underwent special welding inspections, and arranged for lane closures and traffic control at each light pole.

DFConceal knew there had to be a better way, and the result was Patent Pending Collar Nut. This new product replaced the need for high-dollar, heavily involved overhauls. DFConceal's certified installation brings carrier costs down with just two technicians and no lane closures as opposed to a whole team and several days of construction.

Instead of shutting down lanes of traffic for days, DFConceal technicians just change four nuts on a light pole. With a unique and elegant design, Collar Nut allows carriers to get faster results at a lower cost, with no headaches and expensive, time-consuming upgrades. Carriers simply must obtain the permit. DFConceal does the rest.

About DFConceal

Working directly with installers, DFConceal offers custom steel fabrication in house, with all parts CNC cut, trimmed and hardware pre-installed, specializing in end to end 4G/5G concealment solutions through innovative engineering and design. DFConceal is the leading supplier of equipment mounts in the Bay Area, offering concealment solutions crafted of high performance plastics catering to the installer and end user. It manufactures concealment products that are standardized and ready-to-go but can be customized for city code specifications, with fast and easy installation. Products range from side pole to top pole to miscellaneous solutions. DFConceal is located at 2455 Vista Del Monte in Concord CA and can be reached at 800-916-1503.

For more information about DFConceal and Collar Nut, visit https://dfconceal.com/ .

CONTACT: Tom Borst

(800) 916-1503

[email protected]

SOURCE DFConceal